Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols - live: Trump condemns "terrible" murder as parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union addressSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Lisa Marie Presley's LifemaltaMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
When the officers are Black: Tyre Nichols' death raises tough questions about race in policing
The five police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols are Black. Does it matter? Experts say the race of the victim is far more important.
Tyre Nichols video release: Former Memphis cop never 'crossed the lines that others crossed,' lawyer argues
Lawyer to the accuse former Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr. involved in the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols suggests his client 'never crossed the lines that others crossed.'
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Here's how family and officials who have seen the video of Tyre Nichols' arrest are responding to the footage
"Appalling." "Savage." "Inhumane."
Family of Memphis man who died after traffic stop ask police to release video footage
The family of a Memphis man who was hospitalized and died following a traffic stop with police are demanding the official release of body camera and surveillance footage from the encounter. Tyre Nichols was taken to the hospital in critical condition after Memphis police officers stopped him for reckless driving...
Memphis police officer seemingly calls Tyre Nichols beating ‘fun’ in body cam clip
A Memphis police officer can be heard seemingly calling the beating of Tyre Nichols “fun” after the 29-year-old was left laying lifeless on the ground.Bodycam footage of the extensive attack was published last night (27 January), showing the extent of the attack.Nichols died in hospital on 10 Jan from his injuries.Protests erupted across the country following the release of the disturbing footage. Five officers have been fired and charged with murder.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
White Sheriff Who Called Colleagues ‘Black Bastards’ Resigns—Again
For the second time in three months a North Carolina sheriff who was caught on tape calling his Black colleagues untrustworthy “Black bastards” and “snakes” has resigned from his law enforcement post. Jody Greene announced his decision to resign Wednesday through his attorney Michael Mills, according...
Tyre Nichols Deadly Arrest Video: Justin Timberlake, Gabrielle Union and More React to Horrific Attack
Justin Timberlake is among the slew of celebrities reacting to Tyre Nichols' violent and deadly arrest earlier this month at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, whose horrific attack was captured on multiple police body cameras as well as street surveillance video. The videos, released Friday night by Memphis...
‘I’m just trying to go home’: Tyre Nichols heard pleading in released video
The grisly footage, released in four parts, indicates an ambulance did not arrive for more than 20 minutes after the vicious beating
Rodney King's Ex-Attorney Says Tyre Nichols Officers Like 'Pack of Wolves'
John Burris, Rodney King's former attorney, compared the police beating Tyre got to that received by King.
Watch: Memphis police video shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
Memphis Police Friday released body-cam video that showed Tyre Nichols calling for his mother's help repeatedly as officers beat him after a traffic stop earlier this month. He died days later.
Tyre Nichols Death: What We Know as Five Police Officers Fired
Tyre Nichols died in hospital days after being detained by police in a traffic stop.
Police Re-Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Shot and Killed Professional Bull Rider
Utah police say they reviewed the case with prosecutors and accordingly, re-arrested a murder suspect who left the state after allegedly shooting and killing her bull-riding boyfriend. Lashawn Denise Bagley, 22, is in the Fort Bend County Jail, online records show. Cops in Salt Lake City, Utah, say they obtained...
White Supremacist Who Used Ax To Attack Black Man Is Sentenced For Racist Hate Crime
Two Florida white men were sentenced for a hate crime after their racially-motivated ax attack against a Black man in Citrus Springs. The post White Supremacist Who Used Ax To Attack Black Man Is Sentenced For Racist Hate Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
Five Memphis ex-police officers charged with murder of Tyre Nichols | First Thing
Nichols, 29, died three days after a traffic stop in Memphis turned violent. Plus, the rise of queerbaiting accusations
Autopsy indicates Tyre Nichols was beaten by police - lawyers
An autopsy indicates that a black man who died after being stopped by police in Tennessee was severely beaten, his family's lawyers say. Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped in Memphis on 7 January for reckless driving. He died three days later. The Memphis Police Department has fired five officers, all...
2 fire dep't employees removed amid investigation into death
Two Memphis Fire Department employees have been removed from duty while the agency conducts an investigation into the death of a Black man after a violent arrest that led to the firing of five police officers.The employees were involved in the initial patient care of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis Fire Department said in a statement. Memphis police officers beat Nichols on Jan. 7 for three minutes, treating him like “a human piñata” in a “savage” encounter reminiscent of the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King, attorneys for his family said Monday after the family saw...
Second lawyer who participated in Molotov cocktail attack during George Floyd protests sentenced to over a year in prison
A second former New York lawyer has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for participating in a Molotov cocktail attack during a New York City protest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Takeoff Murder: Shocking Argument That Led to Shooting Finally Revealed
The argument that caused Takeoff's murder has been finally determined months after the rapper's death. During his recent guest appearance on "Ugly Money Podcast," Comedian Shawty Shawty disclosed that the shooting incident that killed Takeoff started following an argument over loaded dice. His statement resonated with what the police findings revealed, saying that the deadly incident happened after a "lucrative" dice game outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.
