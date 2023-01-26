ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Memphis police officer seemingly calls Tyre Nichols beating ‘fun’ in body cam clip

A Memphis police officer can be heard seemingly calling the beating of Tyre Nichols “fun” after the 29-year-old was left laying lifeless on the ground.Bodycam footage of the extensive attack was published last night (27 January), showing the extent of the attack.Nichols died in hospital on 10 Jan from his injuries.Protests erupted across the country following the release of the disturbing footage. Five officers have been fired and charged with murder.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MEMPHIS, TN
BBC

Autopsy indicates Tyre Nichols was beaten by police - lawyers

An autopsy indicates that a black man who died after being stopped by police in Tennessee was severely beaten, his family's lawyers say. Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped in Memphis on 7 January for reckless driving. He died three days later. The Memphis Police Department has fired five officers, all...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

2 fire dep't employees removed amid investigation into death

Two Memphis Fire Department employees have been removed from duty while the agency conducts an investigation into the death of a Black man after a violent arrest that led to the firing of five police officers.The employees were involved in the initial patient care of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis Fire Department said in a statement. Memphis police officers beat Nichols on Jan. 7 for three minutes, treating him like “a human piñata” in a “savage” encounter reminiscent of the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King, attorneys for his family said Monday after the family saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
musictimes.com

Takeoff Murder: Shocking Argument That Led to Shooting Finally Revealed

The argument that caused Takeoff's murder has been finally determined months after the rapper's death. During his recent guest appearance on "Ugly Money Podcast," Comedian Shawty Shawty disclosed that the shooting incident that killed Takeoff started following an argument over loaded dice. His statement resonated with what the police findings revealed, saying that the deadly incident happened after a "lucrative" dice game outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy