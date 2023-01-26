An $86.7 million superyacht that can “fly” across water was recently unveiled by an Italian company that designed it to be the "fastest of its kind."

Lazzarini Design Studio took inspiration from some of the latest America’s Cup sailboats to create "Plectrum," which is around 240-feet-long and uses a “unique” foil system, instead of being pushed by the wind, to rise above the waves at up to 75 knots.

Conceived to be built entirely out of dry carbon fiber composite materials, the “super light,” “flexible system” creates “a different superyacht configuration which will allow much faster sea traveling than conventional similar size ships," Designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini wrote in a blog .

With a main body offering six-guest cabins and a shipowner suite, Plectrum features four levels, a helicopter hangar, a central garage for two tenders, and a rear garage for water "toys" or a car.

The boat is expected to launch in 2025.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Fastest superyacht of its kind' inspired by American sailboats can fly across water