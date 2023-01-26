Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes 'on track' with ankle injury before AFC title game vs. Bengals

Patrick Mahomes continues to trend in a positive direction for the AFC championship game.

Mahomes, the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, is expected to practice again Thursday after being a full participant a day earlier despite a high ankle sprain on his right foot.

Mahomes has had a steady diet of rehabilitation, treatment, film study, practice and rest as he and the Chiefs prepare to host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

“I just try to go out there and prepare myself to play my best football. If you're not fired up to play a team that's beat you three times in a row, in the AFC Championship game, then you're not going to be fired up for any game,” Mahomes said on Thursday.

“So, I'm excited to play up against a great football team and try to do our best effort to go out there and get a win.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is chased by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco during the divisional round. Reed Hoffmann, AP

Mahomes said his right ankle has gotten progressively better throughout the week since he suffered the injury last week in a playoff win against the Jaguars.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid also remains optimistic about Mahomes.

“He did a nice job. He felt good (earlier Thursday) and did the walk through. He’s on track,” Reid said of Mahomes.

What’s ahead for Patrick Mahomes in Thursday’s Chiefs practice?

Reid said he would love to see Mahomes continue to work within the Chiefs’ game plan for the Bengals during Thursday’s practice.

Mahomes said Thursday’s practice will be slightly more difficult than Wednesday’s session and will give him another chance to test his ankle.

“Today will be another test, a little bit harder, practice a little bit more speed,” Mahomes said.

“But like I said, you're not going be able to prepare yourself 100 percent for the game, but you can do the best you can and put yourself in those positions. And then hopefully by the end of the week, you're in even a better spot that you can go out there and do what you need to do to win.”

What does Patrick Mahomes expect during the AFC title game?

Mahomes said he is experiencing the highs and lows of recovering from his ankle injury, such as feeling soreness after practice and the treatment he undergoes after to prepare him for the next day.

As for his readiness for Sunday’s game, Mahomes still expects to be able to perform like he’s capable.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously I feel like I can still do a lot of things. But we'll see as we get closer and closer, and we'll see during the game,” Mahomes said.

“You can't fully do exactly what you're going to do in those moments in the game, but all I can do is prepare myself the best way possible. And then when we get in the game, you hope adrenaline kind of takes over and you can make those throws when you need to.”

Patrick Mahomes gets some advice from Tom Brady

Mahomes did not divulge much, but he did have a conversation with fellow quarterback Tom Brady this week.

Brady got the best of Mahomes twice in the playoffs, in 2018 as a Patriot in the AFC title game and in 2020 as he led the Bucs to the Super Bowl.

But the two have cultivated a relationship over the years, and Mahomes was thankful for the talk with Brady.

“I talked to Tom a little bit and I mean, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice to help me and I mean, why would you not want to learn from the GOAT?” Mahomes said of Brady, calling him the greatest of all time.

“So anytime anybody like that wants to give me advice, I'll take it in. And it's cool to see the guys that you've watched growing up your whole life be able to talk to you on that type of platform.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes 'on track' with ankle injury before AFC title game vs. Bengals