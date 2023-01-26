ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes 'on track' with ankle injury before AFC title game vs. Bengals

By Safid Deen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Patrick Mahomes continues to trend in a positive direction for the AFC championship game.

Mahomes, the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, is expected to practice again Thursday after being a full participant a day earlier despite a high ankle sprain on his right foot.

Mahomes has had a steady diet of rehabilitation, treatment, film study, practice and rest as he and the Chiefs prepare to host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

“I just try to go out there and prepare myself to play my best football. If you're not fired up to play a team that's beat you three times in a row, in the AFC Championship game, then you're not going to be fired up for any game,” Mahomes said on Thursday.

“So, I'm excited to play up against a great football team and try to do our best effort to go out there and get a win.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BWVd_0kSSOJy600
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is chased by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco during the divisional round. Reed Hoffmann, AP

Mahomes said his right ankle has gotten progressively better throughout the week since he suffered the injury last week in a playoff win against the Jaguars.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid also remains optimistic about Mahomes.

“He did a nice job. He felt good (earlier Thursday) and did the walk through. He’s on track,” Reid said of Mahomes.

What’s ahead for Patrick Mahomes in Thursday’s Chiefs practice?

Reid said he would love to see Mahomes continue to work within the Chiefs’ game plan for the Bengals during Thursday’s practice.

Mahomes said Thursday’s practice will be slightly more difficult than Wednesday’s session and will give him another chance to test his ankle.

“Today will be another test, a little bit harder, practice a little bit more speed,” Mahomes said.

“But like I said, you're not going be able to prepare yourself 100 percent for the game, but you can do the best you can and put yourself in those positions. And then hopefully by the end of the week, you're in even a better spot that you can go out there and do what you need to do to win.”

What does Patrick Mahomes expect during the AFC title game?

Mahomes said he is experiencing the highs and lows of recovering from his ankle injury, such as feeling soreness after practice and the treatment he undergoes after to prepare him for the next day.

As for his readiness for Sunday’s game, Mahomes still expects to be able to perform like he’s capable.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously I feel like I can still do a lot of things. But we'll see as we get closer and closer, and we'll see during the game,” Mahomes said.

“You can't fully do exactly what you're going to do in those moments in the game, but all I can do is prepare myself the best way possible. And then when we get in the game, you hope adrenaline kind of takes over and you can make those throws when you need to.”

Patrick Mahomes gets some advice from Tom Brady

Mahomes did not divulge much, but he did have a conversation with fellow quarterback Tom Brady this week.

Brady got the best of Mahomes twice in the playoffs, in 2018 as a Patriot in the AFC title game and in 2020 as he led the Bucs to the Super Bowl.

But the two have cultivated a relationship over the years, and Mahomes was thankful for the talk with Brady.

“I talked to Tom a little bit and I mean, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice to help me and I mean, why would you not want to learn from the GOAT?” Mahomes said of Brady, calling him the greatest of all time.

“So anytime anybody like that wants to give me advice, I'll take it in. And it's cool to see the guys that you've watched growing up your whole life be able to talk to you on that type of platform.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes 'on track' with ankle injury before AFC title game vs. Bengals

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
People

Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
msn.com

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Chiefs who can be difference-makers against Bengals in AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season. This also marks the second time the Chiefs will have played the Bengals this season, with their first matchup coming back in Week 13. Kansas City was missing some key players back in that game, who are all set to return for this matchup. Are those players the difference-makers that will help the Chiefs turn their fortunes against this Cincinnati team?
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final score predictions for AFC, NFC championship games

One of the biggest days on the sports calendar is here. It’s championship Sunday. The top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles host the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC championship game. The Eagles cruised past the New York Giants last week, while the 49ers toppled Dallas in the NFC divisional round.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

761K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy