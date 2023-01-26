ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full schedule: IndyCar announces start times and TV networks for 2023 season

By Ellen J. Horrow, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Start your engines!

The NTT IndyCar Series kicks off its 2023 race season on March 5 on Florida's west coast with a street course race in St. Petersburg, Florida. Six months later, the champion will be crowned at the season finale in Monterey, California on Sept. 10.

IndyCar will stage 17 races this season, including a doubleheader at Iowa Speedway on July 22-23. The biggest highlight of the season, as always, will come on Memorial Day weekend with the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28. The lineup will be set the weekend before with two days of qualifying.

In all, drivers will race on five street courses, four ovals and six permanent road courses.

Reigning champion Will Power will be back trying to win a third title, while Penske teammate Josef Newgarden also chases a third. Six-time champion Scott Dixon also returns, seeking to tie A.J. Foyt's record for most championships in North American open-wheel racing history.

Will Power, far left, won the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series championship. Soobum Im, USA TODAY Sports

Here is the 2023 IndyCar schedule with location, type of race, TV network and time. All races will also be streamed on Peacock.

Sun., March 5: St. Petersburg, Florida, street course, NBC, noon

Sun., April 2: Texas Motor Speedway, oval, NBC, noon

Sun., April 16: Long Beach, California. street course, NBC, 3 p.m.

Sun., April 30: Barber Motorsports Park (Alabama), road course, NBC, 3 p.m.

Sat., May 13: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, road course, NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Sat., May 20: Indianapolis 500 Qualifying, oval, NBC, 3 p.m.

Sun., May 21: Indianapolis 500 Qualifying, oval, NBC, 2 p.m.

Sun., May 28: 107th Indianapolis 500, oval, NBC, 11 a.m.

Sun., June 4: Detroit, street course, NBC, 3 p.m.

Sun., June 18: Road America (Wisconsin), road course, USA, 1 p.m.

Sun., July 2: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, road course, USA, 1:30 p.m.

Sun., July 16: Toronto, street course, Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Sat., July 22: Iowa Speedway – Race 1, oval, NBC, 3 p.m.

Sun., July 23: Iowa Speedway – Race 2, oval, NBC, 2 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 6: Nashville, street course, NBC, Noon

Sat., Aug. 12 : Indianapolis Motor Speedway, road course, USA, 2 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 27: World Wide Technology Raceway (Illinois), oval, NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 3: Portland International Raceway (Oregon), road course, NBC, 3 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 10: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (California), road course, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Note: All times ET. Dates, times and networks/platforms are subject to change

