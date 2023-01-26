ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tax season is coming—file your taxes with ease with the best TurboTax deals at Amazon

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
 3 days ago
File your taxes for less this tax season 2023 with this TurboTax deal at Amazon. Reviewed/TurboTax

It's almost time to file your state and federal taxes. With Tax Day 2023 set for Tuesday, April 18 , now's the time to take a closer look at your finances and start thinking about how to file your taxes. Filing your tax return can be complicated and costly, but with TurboTax it doesn't have to be. We found an incredible Amazon deal that will help you maximize your deductions and make doing your taxes easier (and more affordable) than ever.

For a limited time, you can snag a TurboTax software PC download for as much as 38% off at Amazon. Included in the sale are the TurboTax Deluxe , TurboTax Premier and TurboTax Home & Business download cards, so you can select the software that works best for you and your family. TurboTax is our favorite tax software of 2023 thanks to it's collection of easy-to-use products. In testing we found the tax software was intuitive for tax novices with plenty of personalized options to choose from.

Take the guesswork out of tax season by taking advantage of these impressive TurboTax deals today at Amazon—keep scrolling for all the savings. Just be sure to act fast, the federal tax-filing cutoff date will be here in no time.

Save $25: TurboTax Deluxe download card

TurboTax is our favorite tax filing software and it's on sale now at Amazon. Reviewed/TurboTax

If you need to file both federal and state tax returns, the TurboTax Deluxe download card could be a great option. This download card lets you import W-2s, investment details and mortgage information and allows you to make five electronic filings of federal tax returns and one electronic state tax return filing. TurboTax says the card includes information on more than 350 deductions and credits and is recommended for homeowners who have made charitable donations or who have high medical expenses. Usually ringing up at $69.99, you can scoop the software for just $49.99 today thanks to a $25 price cut.

$49.99 at Amazon

38% off: TurboTax Premier download card

Head to Amazon to save big on this Premier TurboTax download card just in time for tax season 2023. Reviewed/TurboTax

For financials that are a bit more complex, you may want to opt for the TurboTax Premier download card , down from $104.99 to just $64.99 thanks to a 38% markdown. According to the brand, this software is ideal for individuals who own rental properties or are a trust beneficiary, and those who sold stock, employee stock, bonds or mutual funds last year. The card includes five electronic filings of federal tax returns and one electronic state tax return filing to help you file your taxes quickly and accurately. Better still, the tax tool also includes IRA and retirement guidance, which can help put you on firmer financial ground .

$64.99 at Amazon

Down $44: TurboTax Home & Business download card

File self-employment taxes for less with this TurboTax download card. Reviewed/TurboTax

Meanwhile, for folks who are self-employed, there's the TurboTax Home & Business download card . Usually ringing up for $119.99, you can get the software for just $75.99 right now at Amazon, an impressive $44 markdown. Specially designed for independent contractors, freelancers, small business owners, sole proprietors and consultants, the download card makes filing your self-employment and personal taxes a breeze—it even creates W-2s and 1099 tax forms for employees and contractors.

$75.99 at Amazon

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Tax season is coming—file your taxes with ease with the best TurboTax deals at Amazon

