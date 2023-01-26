ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco 49ers stockpiling compensatory draft picks for developing diverse coaches and execs

By Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The San Francisco 49ers aren't only excelling on the field, they're also stockpiling draft picks for developing minority coaches and executives that move on to other jobs across the NFL.

If defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who has interviewed for several head coaching vacancies, is eventually hired for one of those jobs, San Francisco will have collected eight compensatory third-round selections in the NFL draft, since the league instituted its diverse rewards policy in 2020.

By comparison, five other teams have been awarded 10 compensation picks through the program, combined.

FILE - San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans celebrate on the sideline during the team's NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Dec. 24, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Ryans and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen are the finalists for AP Assistant Coach of the Year.(AP Photo/Scot Tucker, File) The Associated Press

ORGANIZATIONAL DEPTH: Extra draft picks key to Niners making McCaffrey trade

WATCHABILITY RANKINGS: Examining the potential matchups for Super Bowl 57

The policy states any team that develops a diverse candidate “who is hired in the position of Primary Football Executive or Head Coach at another club” will receive a compensatory draft pick in the third round in each of the following two NFL drafts. If a team has two employees hired as a general manager or head coach, then the team will receive third-round comp picks in each of the following three drafts.

“Our overriding goal is to ensure that there is development, which allows advancement of diverse talent,” league executive Jonathan Beane told The Associated Press.

“That is exactly what this rewards policy does. It really rewards a club and an organization and leaders for developing great talent who happen to be diverse and then get the opportunity to become a general manager or a head coach at another club.”

On Wednesday, Ryans was named one of three finalists for the AP Assistant Coach of the Year award, joining Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Previously, the 49ers had vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew become the general manager of the Washington Commanders in January 2021. San Francisco also saw two of its coordinators -- Robert Saleh ( now with the Jets ) and Mike McDaniel ( Dolphins ) -- take head coaching jobs in the past two seasons. Then, Ran Carthon, who was San Francisco's director of player personnel, was hired on January 18 to be the general manager of the Tennessee Titans.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Francisco 49ers stockpiling compensatory draft picks for developing diverse coaches and execs

