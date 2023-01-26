ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday, Feb. 2. His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family tradition. David always had an eye for the game. “Every time a puzzle comes up, he...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

List of events this weekend in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — From a trail race to a roast battle ending with the anticipated American Football Championship watch party, there is an event for everyone to enjoy this weekend. Jan. 27. The 26th Annual Gemstone and Jewelry Show: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM at Tyler Rose Garden Center.
TYLER, TX
The Tyler Loop

“She lifted me up and carried me to the first aid station where I could get my ankles wrapped.”

So, it was the year 2000, and walking down the breezeway of Sabine Middle School as a sixth grader was an everyday activity. On this particular day, a memory was born. One of my peers walks up next to me and starts to make these weird, wide, staggered, elongated steps. I blow it off and worry about the only thing that was concerning to me, which was the drums.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.

When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler ISD Trustees approves 2023-2024 school year

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved district and Boshears calendars for the 2023-2024 school year Monday evening. “As always, we construct the calendar to meet the annual learning objectives for our students while building in what makes sense for traditional breaks for faculty, staff, and parents,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “We have also intentionally added more professional development days throughout the year to support our teachers so they can keep our students on track for successful outcomes.”
TYLER, TX
CBS19

'The tools to be successful': Junior League of Tyler holds Girl Power event

TYLER, Texas — The Junior League of Tyler held its annual Girl Power event Saturday at the UT Tyler University Center featuring an Olympic medalist. The free event aimed to help sixth-grade girls in Smith County focus on empowerment, self-care, mental health and civic engagement, according to organizers. The event also helped equip young women with the tools necessary to become successful, civically engaged women.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Frankston ISD to implement 4-day school week

FRANKSTON, Texas — Frankston ISD has become the latest East Texas school district to implement a four-day school week. This is a part of FISD's three-year pilot program beginning in 2023 to 2024 school year. FISD states the benefits are recruitment and retention, student achievement, school culture and preparedness.
FRANKSTON, TX
CBS19

1 arrested, 1 injured in Carthage shooting

CARTHAGE, Texas — One person has been arrested in connection with an early-morning shooting in Carthage. According to the Carthage Police Department, around 3 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of S. Adams St. When police arrived on scene, the found a man on...
CARTHAGE, TX
CBS19

Dog offers EMS paramedics emotional support at UT Health in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas has a new and unconventional emotional support four-legged employee. UT Health Air One flight nurse and Apollo's owner, Kristi Wiggins said Apollo is a labradoodle support dog that brings a smile to many at UT Health especially to the EMS crews who experience trauma on the job.
TYLER, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake O’ the Pines in Texas?

Lake O’ the Pines is located in Texas — more precisely on Big Cypress Bayou, sometimes called Big Cypress Creek, in Marion County. It is located 25 miles northeast of Longview. However, a small part of the reservoir is located in Morris and Upshur counties. This isn’t a natural lake but rather a reservoir, meaning an artificial lake formed upon the construction of a dam across a river. The dam can be either a natural or an artificial formation that stores fresh water.
MARION COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

East Texas Weekend Planner: Jan. 20-22 2022

TYLER, Texas — From a reptile show to a disc golf tournament, there's a lot happening across East Texas this weekend. Cirque Italia Water Circus: 7:30 PM at Broadway Square Mall. East Texas Gem & Mineral Society Show: 9 AM- 5 PM at Tyler Rose Garden Center. Open Mic...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

CBS19

