Grove, OK

Former Grove teacher part of Super Bowl officiating crew

By Sheila Stogsdill
 3 days ago

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A former Grove teacher will be part of the umpire crew at this year’s Super Bowl.

Jerod Phillips, 48, has been chosen by the National Football League as a down-judge official for Super Bowl LVII.

Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, taught in the Grove School District for 14 years before moving to the Wickliffe Elementary School District in Salina where he is a teacher and coach.

Cherokee Nation is extremely proud of Phillips for becoming the first official to represent the tribe in a Super Bowl, said Chuck Hoskin Jr, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief in a prepared statement

“Cherokee Nation citizens continue to succeed in many different roles and industries across the world, and that includes the realm of professional sports,” Hoskin said.

Phillips first began officiating amateur sports in 1993 and climbed his way to the professional ranks in the NFL in 2016.

“Phillips is yet another example of the limitless potential and ability that Cherokees possess,” Hoskin said.

This is one of many accomplishments Phillips has already garnered in an outstanding professional career, he said.

