Tucson, AZ

Police: Second man arrested in deadly Dec. 31 hit-and-run

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
Tucson police made a second arrest connected to a deadly hit-and-run at Stone and Fort Lowell on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2022.

On Wednesday, police arrested 68-year-old William Lee Wesselink, who faces charges including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence.

On Monday, Jan. 6, police say they arrested 35-year-old Roberto Alfredo Lara in connection with the crash. Lara had an outstanding felony warrant.

Both men face charges in the death of 49-year-old Manfred G. Rivas. Police confirm both men were driving cars which hit Rivas.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

