Michigan State football: Should we be worried about Nick Marsh’s commitment?

Nick Marsh has been a Michigan State football commit since July and Mel Tucker landing him was one of his biggest recruiting wins as the Spartans’ head coach. The four-star receiver grew up loving Michigan State and bought in to Tucker as the head coach. He figured to be one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 class but he decided to lock up his recruitment and close the door on other programs.
Michigan Wolverines news: A rough night for basketball, QB coach update and more

In our latest Michigan Wolverines news roundup, we recap a rough night for hoops, the latest on the Michigan football QB coach search, and more. Thursday proved to be a rough night for the Michigan Wolverines on the basketball court as the men’s basketball team dropped a home game to No. 1 Purdue (75-70), while the Michigan women’s basketball team dropped its second straight game on the road to Maryland.
