3 Energy Stocks Poised to Outshine Earnings Estimates in Q4
COP - Free Report) . Midstream stock Enterprise Products Partners (. PBF - Free Report) are also in the spotlight. Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average West Texas Intermediate crude prices in October, November and December were recorded at $87.55 per barrel, $84.37 per barrel and $76.44 per barrel, respectively. In comparison, in the year-ago respective months, average oil prices were reported at $81.48 per barrel, $79.15 per barrel and $71.71 per barrel, per the EIA’s data.
Group 1 (GPI) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Rise 15% Y/Y
GPI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $10.86, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.51. The outperformance can be attributed to higher-than-anticipated gross profit from the company’s New-vehicle retail and Parts/Service segments. The bottom line increased 15.1% from the prior-year quarter’s $9.43 per share.
Intel Plunges on Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: ETFs in Focus
INTC - Free Report) reported Q4 results after market close yesterday. The world’s largest chipmaker missed estimates for both earnings and revenues and offered a weak outlook for 2023, citing cooling demand for its chips used in personal computers. As such, shares of INTC plunged about 10% in after-market...
Webster Financial (WBS) Gains 8.2% Despite Q4 Earnings Miss
WBS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. The reported figure excluded items such as charges related to merger and strategic optimization. A rise in expenses and higher provisions affected Webster's results. However, higher net interest income...
Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Q4 Earnings Beat, Increase Y/Y
AJG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings of $1.54 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7% and our estimate of $1.49. Moreover, the bottom line increased about 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. The company’s performance was driven by higher adjusted revenues and margin expansion...
5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength Amid January Rally
Wall Street wrapped up 2022 as the worst year since 2008, terminating a three-year winning streak. However, U.S. stock markets have revived in January 2023. Month to date, the three major indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — have rallied 2.5%, 6% and 11%, respectively.
Intel (INTC) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates on Lower Revenues
INTC - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, missing the bottom line and the top line estimates. Both revenues and earnings declined year over year owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment, uncertain business conditions and softening demand trends. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $664...
Prestige Consumer (PBH) to Post Q3 Earnings: Factors to Consider
PBH - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Feb 2, before the market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $273 million, indicating a 0.3% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Carpenter Technology (CRS) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2
CRS - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share in second-quarter fiscal 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents. The company had reported an adjusted loss per share of 58 cents in the year-ago quarter. Including one-time items, the company posted earnings per share of...
Bread Financial (BFH) Q4 Earnings Beat, Credit Sales Up Y/Y
BFH - Free Report) operating loss of $2.68 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.67 and our estimate of $4.06. The bottom line compared unfavorably with $1.21 per share earned in the year-ago quarter. Bread Financial Holdings,...
5 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for Solid Returns in 2023
As the year 2022 ended on a grim note, it’s time for investors to re-assess their portfolio and investment strategy for 2023. While the recent economic data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.
Robert Half's (RHI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
RHI - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the consensus mark by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the consensus mark by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q4 Earnings
HBI - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2. This designer, manufacturer and apparel seller is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,463 million, suggesting a decrease of 16.5% from...
4 Best Stocks to Invest in for Solid Earnings Growth
Regardless of whether it is a start-up or a renowned company, earnings growth is the highest priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last in the long run. So, what’s earnings growth? Study a company’s revenues over a given period,...
RPC (RES) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Ups Capex Guidance
RPC Inc. (. RES - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share in the fourth quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. The bottom line significantly increased from the year-ago quarter’s 6 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $482 million beat the Zacks...
Woodward (WWD) to Post Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
WWD - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $605.7 million, suggesting growth of 11.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 60 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.1%.
Valley National (VLY) Gains Despite Q4 Earnings Miss, Cost Hike
VLY - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line improved 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Results were hurt by an increase in expenses. Nevertheless, an improvement in net interest income (NII), driven by higher interest...
Factors to Pay Attention to Ahead of MPLX Q4 Earnings Release
MPLX LP (. MPLX - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, MPLX surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thanks to higher contributions from logistics and storage operations, and the gathering and processing business. It beat the consensus estimate in all the prior four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 6.6%. This is depicted in the graph below:
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Q4 GDP Instills Confidence
The equity markets witnessed an uptrend in the past few trading sessions, buoyed by better-than-expected economic growth and healthy earnings performance from hitherto reported companies. The fourth-quarter GDP rose at a 2.9% annualized rate compared with broad-based expectations of a 2.8% growth. Consumer spending was up 2.1% for the October-December period, marginally down from 2.3% on a sequential basis as inflationary pressures remain an overhang. The personal consumption expenditure price index increased 3.2%, down from 4.8% recorded in the third quarter.
Cullen/Frost (CFR) Stock Down 2.8% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat
CFR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $2.91, up from $1.54 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75. A rise in net interest income (NII) on higher loan balance and rising rates were major tailwinds during the...
