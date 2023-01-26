Read full article on original website
Gunshot victim found outside fatal Richland shooting scene arrested for burglary
A woman who was shot remains in critical condition.
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland's second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
Woman arrested for allegedly trashing Kennewick store, trying to assault employee
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A woman was arrested for allegedly trashing a Kennewick convenience store and trying to assault the store employee. According to investigators with the Kennewick Police Department, officers were called to the Food Mart on the 5200 block of West Clearwater Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Authorities reported...
UPDATE: One dead, two injured and suspect on the loose following Richland shooting
The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect following a deadly shooting on McMurray St., according to Lieutenant Damon Jansen. Officers were called to the 1800 block of McMurray St. around 10:30 a.m. after a tow truck driver called 9-1-1 saying there was a woman in the street with gunshot wounds. Police believe she had been shot on a nearby property, then ran out to flag down help, according to Jansen.
One killed, two others in the hospital after shooting in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - 11:00 a.m. According to Sgt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the call for help came in around 10:15 a.m. A tow truck driver in the neighborhood said they saw a woman in the road near the intersection of McMurray Avenue and Marshall Avenue. According to Sgt. Jansen, another man came out of a home and said they had been shot.
Man arrested near Moses Lake trying to escape from police car
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Moses Lake Police arrested a man they say tried to escape from a police car. Early Saturday morning, GCSO said a deputy saw a black 1989 Mercedes driving 76 MPH in a 50 MPH zone uncontrollably on McConihe Road, which is north of Moses Lake.
Richland shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded. Police searching for suspect
At least two others were shot, according to initial reports.
PIT maneuver used in vehicle pursuit of Moses Lake man suspected of DUI
MOSES LAKE - A 31-year-old Moses Lake man likely won't be driving anytime soon after he was pursued and arrested by law enforcement early Saturday. At around 12:30 a.m., a Grant County Sheriff's deputy spotted a black 1989 Mercedes model 260 traveling 76 mph in a 50 mph zone on McConihe Road; authorities say the vehicle was driving erratically prompting suspicion of DUI.
Semi Truck Crash Leaves Apples Strewn Across I-82
YAKIMA - On Friday January 27th at around 5:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) was called to the scene of a two semi, injury collision on I-82 near Mile Post 49. The location was just outside Zillah Washington in Yakima County. According to WSP, A Keywest truck rolled and collided...
Fire destroys shed in Walla Walla Saturday night
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Fire crews were dispatched to the 300th block of Woodland Ave after an abandoned shed caught on fire. Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles with Walla Walla Fire District #4, tells us when crews from College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire Department arrived, the shed was destroyed.
Teen arrested for allegedly pointing gun towards other teens
KENNEWICK – A teenage boy was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly pointing a handgun towards a group of teens who were walking near Lampson Stadium. At 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kennewick Police Department responded to a weapons complaint at Kennewick High School. Witnesses reported that a teenage male, who was a passenger in a vehicle, was pointing a handgun towards the group who were walking on the sidewalk.
Two-car crash blocks 28th Ave. and Sylvester St. in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A two-car crash is blocking the intersection of 28th Ave and Sylvester St. in Pasco, according to Ben Shearer, with the Pasco Fire Department. According to a tweet from the Pasco Fire Department, crews are currently using extraction equipment to get into one of the cars and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Bad blood between former co-workers led to ambush shooting in Prosser, say police
A friend pulled the wounded man into a car and rushed him to the hospital.
Sheriff: Gang members arrested in Adams County after making threats to kill on social media
OTHELLO - Two juveniles are behind bars following their arrest for allegedly threatening to kill rival gang members and parole officers on social media. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the threats were made on Instagram. After the threats were reported to the authorities, Adams County deputies swiftly responded by...
16-year-old arrested on gun charge that sent Kennewick High School into lockdown
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A Kennewick teen has been arrested after he allegedly displayed a gun towards another group of young people Thursday. Officers with the Kennewick Police Department were called to Kennewick High School after it was reported a 16-year-old teen pointed a handgun at a group of teens who were walking on the sidewalk near Lampson Stadium.
Two-vehicle crash kills one person in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on State Route 24 in Benton County. On Jan. 26, just after 3:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Route 24 near milepost 42, about 20 miles west of West Richland.
Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a two car crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 40. Traffic is backed up for miles in the...
Beloved Tri-Cities Chinese restaurant could be reopening + What’s replacing 2 closed Richland bars?
Longtime fans were sad to see the original China Cafe demolished last summer.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office asks for bomb squad after arrest in recent shooting
PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Tuesday night, Jan. 24, in the recent shooting outside Pendleton that resulted in one man losing part of his arm. The sheriff's office reported detectives at approximately 6:25 p.m. arrested Travis Allen Laib, 35, for first-degree assault, felon...
