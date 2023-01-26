ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
yaktrinews.com

Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: One dead, two injured and suspect on the loose following Richland shooting

The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect following a deadly shooting on McMurray St., according to Lieutenant Damon Jansen. Officers were called to the 1800 block of McMurray St. around 10:30 a.m. after a tow truck driver called 9-1-1 saying there was a woman in the street with gunshot wounds. Police believe she had been shot on a nearby property, then ran out to flag down help, according to Jansen.
yaktrinews.com

One killed, two others in the hospital after shooting in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. - 11:00 a.m. According to Sgt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the call for help came in around 10:15 a.m. A tow truck driver in the neighborhood said they saw a woman in the road near the intersection of McMurray Avenue and Marshall Avenue. According to Sgt. Jansen, another man came out of a home and said they had been shot.
KXLY

Man arrested near Moses Lake trying to escape from police car

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Moses Lake Police arrested a man they say tried to escape from a police car. Early Saturday morning, GCSO said a deputy saw a black 1989 Mercedes driving 76 MPH in a 50 MPH zone uncontrollably on McConihe Road, which is north of Moses Lake.
ifiberone.com

PIT maneuver used in vehicle pursuit of Moses Lake man suspected of DUI

MOSES LAKE - A 31-year-old Moses Lake man likely won't be driving anytime soon after he was pursued and arrested by law enforcement early Saturday. At around 12:30 a.m., a Grant County Sheriff's deputy spotted a black 1989 Mercedes model 260 traveling 76 mph in a 50 mph zone on McConihe Road; authorities say the vehicle was driving erratically prompting suspicion of DUI.
FOX 11 and 41

Fire destroys shed in Walla Walla Saturday night

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Fire crews were dispatched to the 300th block of Woodland Ave after an abandoned shed caught on fire. Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles with Walla Walla Fire District #4, tells us when crews from College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire Department arrived, the shed was destroyed.
elkhornmediagroup.com

Teen arrested for allegedly pointing gun towards other teens

KENNEWICK – A teenage boy was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly pointing a handgun towards a group of teens who were walking near Lampson Stadium. At 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kennewick Police Department responded to a weapons complaint at Kennewick High School. Witnesses reported that a teenage male, who was a passenger in a vehicle, was pointing a handgun towards the group who were walking on the sidewalk.
FOX 11 and 41

Two-car crash blocks 28th Ave. and Sylvester St. in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — A two-car crash is blocking the intersection of 28th Ave and Sylvester St. in Pasco, according to Ben Shearer, with the Pasco Fire Department. According to a tweet from the Pasco Fire Department, crews are currently using extraction equipment to get into one of the cars and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
yaktrinews.com

16-year-old arrested on gun charge that sent Kennewick High School into lockdown

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A Kennewick teen has been arrested after he allegedly displayed a gun towards another group of young people Thursday. Officers with the Kennewick Police Department were called to Kennewick High School after it was reported a 16-year-old teen pointed a handgun at a group of teens who were walking on the sidewalk near Lampson Stadium.
KEPR

Two-vehicle crash kills one person in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on State Route 24 in Benton County. On Jan. 26, just after 3:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Route 24 near milepost 42, about 20 miles west of West Richland.
97 Rock

Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
FOX 11 and 41

Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a two car crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 40. Traffic is backed up for miles in the...
