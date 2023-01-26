ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Child under 5 receives life-threatening injuries in apparent accidental shooting in Florence

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8Xxi_0kSSMMgh00

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A child under the age of 5 received life-threatening injuries after an apparent accidental shooting Sunday in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Royal Street, Brandt said.

“Both parties directly involved are under five years of age,” Brandt said in a news release.

The incident remains under investigation by the Florence Police Department. No other details were immediately available.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

