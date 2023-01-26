ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
SFGate

Netflix’s Interracial-Dating Romcom ‘You People’ Is Trying Way Too Hard

There’s an alternate timeline where You People, the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris (black-ish), is the next great romantic comedy. There’s another version where it’s a biting satire that delves into the strain parents can inflict on their grown children. There’s an even more distant option, where it’s a sharp critique on race relations that both entertains and tackles the hard truths around cancel culture, privilege and faith. While the film clearly wants to be all of those options, it ends up buckling under the weight of its intentions and landing as… well, fine.
BBC Series ‘Boiling Point’ Reveals Full Cast, Commences Filming

Filming has begun in Manchester, U.K., on “Boiling Point,” the five-part BBC series that follows on from the award-winning film of the same name. The one shot film followed head chef Andy (Stephen Graham), who wrangles his team on the busiest day of the year. The series picks up six months on from where the film left off and sees sous chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) as head chef at her own restaurant, with many of Andy’s original team alongside her. As the pressure mounts to keep the restaurant full, Carly begins to feel the magnitude of responsibility that comes with running her own place.
‘Sorcery’ Review: A Sinister and Satisfying Fable of Anti-Colonial Revenge in 19th-Century Chile

From a distance, like on a zoomed-out map, the South Pacific island of Chiloé looks almost like a peninsula. It nestles cosily into the embrace of the Chilean coastline, separated only by a narrow strait from the overhanging landmass. But as anyone who has been there can tell you, it has an earthy atmosphere very much its own: with its temperate, damp climate, verdant forests and misty fields, Chiloé feels ancient, folkloric and full of hidden mystery. It makes it the perfect setting for Chilean filmmaker Christopher Murray’s “Sorcery,” a meditative tale of anticolonial vengeance that has its basis in fascinating true events in Chilote history, but that wears the skin of a dark fairytale.
‘Snowpiercer,’ ‘Minx,’ ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ and Other Abrupt Cancellations Signal TV’s Latest ‘Reset Moment’

The promise of an unlimited future for television content has run into the economic realities of a business driven by unpredictable market forces. A recent shift in strategy for the largest producers of content has become apparent in recent weeks: Major networks and streamers have reversed course and canceled previously ordered or renewed series — and even halted plans to launch already produced programs. Every outlet scraps a series or two from time to time. But the past 12 months have seen an unprecedented number of about-face decisions on greenlights and renewals.

