Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
DOJ ‘actively working’ to brief senators on Biden and Trump classified documents
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has told the Senate Intelligence Committee it is “actively working” to brief lawmakers about the potential risks to national security after classified documents were discovered in President Joe Biden’s and former President Donald Trump’s possession, according to a letter shared by a source familiar with the matter.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
newsnationnow.com
Opioid 40X stronger than fentanyl rising in cities across US
(NewsNation) — A synthetic opioid first developed in the 1950s is falling back into the hands of Americans. Nitazines, nicknamed Frankenstein opioids, are up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin. Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and is...
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is Ridiculed After Her Proposed Amendment Loses by 418 Votes to 14 in Bipartisan Defeat
On January 26, the House of Representatives voted on an amendment proposed by Georgia's most controversial and divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene. The proposal was intended to prevent the Biden Administration from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
FOX 11 and 41
Newhouse introduces SAFE Act to address fentanyl crisis
WASHINGTON, D.C.- Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) along with Reps. Chris Pappas (D-NH) and Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) have introduced the Save Americans from the Fentanyl Emergency Act or SAFE Act to help address the ongoing fentanyl crisis. “Communities across Central Washington have been devastated by the epidemic of synthetic opioids like...
Comments / 0