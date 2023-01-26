ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DOJ ‘actively working’ to brief senators on Biden and Trump classified documents

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has told the Senate Intelligence Committee it is “actively working” to brief lawmakers about the potential risks to national security after classified documents were discovered in President Joe Biden’s and former President Donald Trump’s possession, according to a letter shared by a source familiar with the matter.
Opioid 40X stronger than fentanyl rising in cities across US

(NewsNation) — A synthetic opioid first developed in the 1950s is falling back into the hands of Americans. Nitazines, nicknamed Frankenstein opioids, are up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin. Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and is...
Newhouse introduces SAFE Act to address fentanyl crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) along with Reps. Chris Pappas (D-NH) and Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) have introduced the Save Americans from the Fentanyl Emergency Act or SAFE Act to help address the ongoing fentanyl crisis. “Communities across Central Washington have been devastated by the epidemic of synthetic opioids like...
