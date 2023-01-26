ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘John Tarantino Highway’ bill advances in State Assembly

By Jack Textor
 3 days ago
A state bill that will reserve a portion of Route 71 to be named after the late Heights resident and World War II veteran, John Tarantino, has moved through the Assembly Transportation Committee.

The bill, which was presented by Assemblyman Sean Kean and Ned Thomson of the 30th Legislative District, and honors the service and memory of Mr. Tarantino by designating a portion of Route 71 as “John Tarantino Highway.”

With Mr. Tarantino’s birthday set for Nov. 27, Heights Mayor Christopher Campion presented a resolution at a council meeting on Nov. 21 to name a portion of Route 71 after Mr. Tarantino.  But shortly after, on Nov. 24, Mr. Tarantino died just three days shy of his 98th birthday.

Mr. Tarantino was drafted into the U.S Army at age 18, and served in the 47th Armored Infantry Battalion of the 5th Armored Division of the 3rd United States Army Group during World War II.

Under the command of General George S. Patton, Mr. Tarantino partook in some of the most historically pivotal battles of the war with his company, first landing at Utah Beach in Normandy before achieving massive militaristic feats such as the liberation of Luxembourg, and the Battle of Hürtgen Forest.

At the Battle of the Bulge, which was the last major offensive campaign launched by German forces in the war, Mr. Tarantino narrowly escaped imprisonment and death, when Waffen-SS soldiers massacred American POWs in what was eventually called the Malmedy Massacre.

After five grueling months of battle in the European theater, Mr. Tarantino was one of two men in his entire 200-man company that initially landed on Utah Beach who was not either wounded or dead. However, he experienced severe frostbite for which he was hospitalized in Wales, before being sent home and receiving an honorable discharge from the Army.

Mr. Tarantino received a sweeping collection of awards and commendations for his efforts in World War II, including being decorated with the WWII European Campaign Ribbon, three Bronze Battle Stars, a Purple Heart and the Combat Infantryman Badge.

As a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans organization, Mr. Tarantino constantly volunteered time and effort to help his fellow veterans in need. He also traveled the state, often speaking at events and fundraisers that honored veterans.

Now that the bill officially naming the highway has left the Transportation Committee, it will need to be passed in both the Assembly and Senate to be codified.

Star News Group

Star News Group

