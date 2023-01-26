Read full article on original website
Tesla offers new $3,000 discount or free Supercharging with trade-ins, slashing prices further
Update: Tesla has confirmed the Model 3 and Model Y are not included in this promotion. Paragraph 7 reflects this, as well as confirmation from Tesla. Tesla is now offering additional discounts or free Supercharging incentives with the purchase of new Model S and Model X vehicles, but the automaker is requiring owners to trade in an existing car.
Tesla is the best brand at stealing customers—and keeping them for a long time
Tesla is still a relatively young carmaker, but it is already competing in the market against veteran and mainstream automakers. But even among the world’s biggest car manufacturers, Tesla appears to have a very particular strength — it’s not only great at retaining its customers; it’s also excellent at stealing and keeping buyers from other carmakers.
Tesla is banking on a major Q1 push to secure its biggest year yet
Tesla is banking on a major push for sales in the first quarter of 2023 in an attempt to secure what will likely be its biggest year to date. In the past, Tesla has routinely depended on end-of-quarter and, most importantly, end-of-year sales pushes to reach goals. However, the company...
General Motors (GM) beats earnings expectations, details 2023 EV plans
General Motors (NYSE: GM) has announced its earnings for Q4 and Full Year 2022, beating consensus expectations and detailing its 2023 electric vehicle outlook. GM made waves in the auto industry earlier this month after it was revealed that the American auto group had finally overtaken Toyota as the United States’ highest-producing automaker, selling 2.27 million vehicles in the United States. Unsurprisingly, this massive market share netted the company impressive amounts of revenue, among numerous positive indicators for investors.
EV startup Arrival appoints new CEO, posts plan to lay off 50% of its workforce
UK-based electric vehicle startup Arrival has announced plans to lay off half of its workforce as part of its efforts to cut costs. The company also named Igor Torgov as its new CEO. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Torgov served as the executive vice president of digital at the electric vehicle company.
EV owners report issue that “fries” cars when charging at Electrify America
A longtime EV owner and current Rivian R1T driver recently shared a rather disturbing incident while charging at an Electrify America station. The incident left the R1T “fried” and the owner stuck hours away from home. Unfortunately, this does not seem to be the first time that such an incident happened.
Tesla repair costs are causing insurance providers to write off low-mileage EVs: report
While Elon Musk noted during the Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call that data from Tesla Insurance is helping the company minimize vehicle repair costs, the story seems different for Teslas that are covered by other insurance providers. As per a recent report, even low-mileage Teslas are already being written off by insurance companies.
Tesla’s pricing and build quality to be examined by Sandy Munro
Automotive expert and teardown legend Sandy Munro will discuss Tesla’s advantages, the company’s build quality, and recent pricing changes this Thursday. Tesla Owners Club of Silicon Valley President John Stringer will meet with Tear Down Titan Munro to discuss Tesla’s advantage, price margins, and build quality. Stringer...
Tesla China clears out massive export fleet at Shanghai Southport terminal
Tesla China appears to be ending January 2023 on a strong note. As hinted at in recent drone flyovers of the Giga Shanghai complex and the Shanghai Southport Terminal, Tesla China has finished exporting a massive amount of vehicles abroad. Over January, drone flyovers from longtime Tesla China watcher Wu...
Tesla installs heavy-duty Sacmi machines at Gigafactory Texas’ cathode building
It appears that Tesla’s 4680 battery facility in Gigafactory Texas is receiving some crucial, heavy-duty equipment for the production of the company’s next-generation cells. This was hinted at by the delivery and installation of large, heavy-duty machinery from Sacmi at Giga Texas’ cathode building. Back in October,...
Tesla is planning to increase its capital expenditures over the next 2 years
Tesla’s recently posted 10-K filing has revealed something quite interesting about the company’s plans for the near future. Amidst the pursuit of its ambitious goal of ramping to 20 million vehicles per year by the end of the decade, Tesla has noted that it is planning to spend between $6 billion to $8 billion this year.
Ford cuts Mustang Mach-E prices by as much as $5,900, countering Tesla
Ford announced this morning that it was slashing prices of all trims of its Ford Mustang Mach-E, while dramatically increasing production. Tesla’s aggressive price cut at the beginning of this month has caused massive waves within the automotive industry and the car market, as competitors and car sellers alike are forced to battle with the aggressive new pricing. Now, Ford has done just that by rapidly increasing production of its popular Mustang Mach-E EV SUV and subsequently slashing prices.
Tesla continues ‘Project Highland’ manufacturing line installation at Fremont
Tesla is continuing to progress on the installation of new Model 3 production lines at the Fremont Factory, which is being revamped for Project Highland. Project Highland is a codename for Tesla’s planned revamp of the Model 3 mass-market sedan, which is reportedly receiving new infotainment upgrades, interior simplifications, and a reduction of components.
Hyundai IONIQ 6 crushes initial range estimates ahead of launch
Hyundai has revealed the range specifications for its upcoming Hyundai IONIQ 6 sedan, and it demolished the company’s original range estimates. Hyundai revealed the IONIQ 6 sport sedan late last year at the Los Angeles Auto Show, highlighting the incredible aerodynamics and performance the new vehicle was capable of. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the car is capable of significantly better range than originally advertised. Little did Hyundai engineers know but they were selling themselves short.
Tesla employee headcount balloons in 2022, countering tech sector layoffs
Tesla’s employee headcount grew by 23 percent in 2022, while other tech companies eliminated positions due to economic conditions. In 2022, layoffs hit the tech sector hard, as companies like Google, Twitter, Facebook/Meta, and others eliminated employees to save money with the threat of a recession looming. Tesla was...
Tesla mulls EV production plant near new Mexico City Airport
Tesla’s next electric vehicle production plant could end up near the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), according to Mexican officials. Mexican Presidential Spokesman Jesus Ramirez said, “Tesla is looking at investing in that area to take advantage of AIFA,” as it could allow the company to export by air travel.
GM buys stake in lithium mining company to meet future EV demand
General Motors (GM) announced today that it would make an equity investment of $650 million with Lithium Americas to extract lithium at the Thackers Pass mine in Nevada. GM has set a renewed and aggressive EV production goal by introducing its first EV models following the Chevrolet Bolt, Bolt EUV, and GMC Hummer EV. To achieve its ambitious EV production target for this year and beyond, it has not only planned four battery production locations through a partnership with LG, but it has also invested in North America’s largest lithium mining operations.
Rivian R1T enters 2023 Pikes Peak Hill Climb — its first time in the competition
A Rivian R1T will take on the famed climb to the 14,000-foot summit of Pikes Peak this year. This will be the automaker’s first time participating in one of the most intense hill climb events in the automotive world. The Pikes Peak International Hill Club published this year’s competitors...
American EV owners save more money in winter than any other country: study
While electric vehicles lose a notable amount of range during winter months, they are still vastly cheaper to run than comparable internal combustion cars. This is, at least, according to a recent study that compared the running costs of EVs to ICE vehicles during winter across several countries. UpShift, a...
Tesla Supercharger Network in Australia now open to non-Tesla EVs
Tesla has launched its non-Tesla Supercharger pilot program in Australia. With the program in place, owners of compatible electric vehicles can take advantage of Tesla’s well-received rapid charging network. Tesla announced the program’s launch in Australia through a post on its official Twitter account. As per the electric vehicle...
