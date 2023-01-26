ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra celebrates 75 years

By Jalen Wells
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra is celebrating 75 years of bringing symphonic brilliance to the Texoma community.

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Thursday morning, January 26, to commemorate the anniversary.

The orchestra was formed in 1948 and became the tenth orchestra officially established in Texas. The first concert was performed at Memorial Auditorium on May 9 in 1948 and was comprised of 83 musicians and 125 chorus members.

Since then, music director Fouad Fakhouri credits the community for helping the orchestra evolve with the times and last all these years.

“Nothing survives for 75 years without the dedication, passion and commitment of the community,” Fakhouri said. “It’s not often that you have orchestras that last 75 years. We have such a rich history, and I’m really looking forward to the future and hopefully the next 75 years.”

The Symphony Orchestra will have a special concert of all things John Williams. His name might sound familiar to those who are fans of Star Wars and Jurassic Park.

The concert will be Saturday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are $10. You can buy tickets here .

