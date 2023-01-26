Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Discovering a hidden gem: A review of Harvest Kitchen and Bakery’s exceptional food, atmosphere and staffB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
The 5 most popular coffee shops in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Have you tried any of these popular Houston food challenges?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This $6.95M Tanglewood mansion features the treehouse of your dreams
The Spanish-style Tanglewood home has a view of Houston's Buffalo Bayou in the backyard.
papercitymag.com
Beachy New Montrose Restaurant Keeps It California Cool — Graffiti Raw Shows Grant Cooper’s Creative Side
The "Ffiti Stack," short for graffiti, is composed in a clear cylinder at Graffiti Raw, the new Houston restaurant. You'll spy layers of shrimp, octopus, tuna, avocado, red onion, and cucumber. The cylinder is slowly lifted off the towering display at the table, and you are offered three different condiments/sauces to flavor it. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
Houston Chronicle
An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower
Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
fox26houston.com
Houston nightlife parking: Millennials, Gen Z frustrated by prices, opting to stay home
HOUSTON - The price of parking outside popular bars, lounges, and nightclubs in Houston has millennials and Gen-Z sounding off about the toll it's taking on their wallets. Could the price of parking actually be hurting businesses or the economy? FOX 26's Gabby Hart did a deep dive into the nightlife parking scene to find out.
fox26houston.com
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list
Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
Pride Houston will only have parade, no festival in 2023
HOUSTON — Pride Houston 365 announced on Friday that while its parade will return in 2023, the festival will not. The organization cited several reasons to stick with the parade but not the festival, including cost, attendance size and safety. Cost. According to Pride Houston 365, security costs for...
Click2Houston.com
Houston singer and former AGT contestant Christina Wells returns to Houston Life
Wednesday on Houston Life, get ready for an awesome LIVE in-studio performance!. H-Town singer and former America’s Got Talent contestant Christina Wells is in town as a touring member of Chicago the Musical at The Hobby Center. She’s appeared on Houston Life previously, and Wednesday she returns to give...
houstoniamag.com
A Guide to the Best of Houston’s Midtown Neighborhood
The many and various experiences you can get in Midtown (and particularly in its Mid Main section) are unparalleled. Visit the Station Museum of Contemporary Art to see exhibitions by featured artists like Andres Serrano, Sarah Abu-Abdallah, Mel Chin, and Sin Huellas. Stop by Axelrad for a musical performance or movie screening while enjoying a slice of pizza on a hammock. Visit Under the Radar brewery for a pint of their Mid-Frequency IPA, or visit Mai’s for a bowl of pho or vermicelli. Wait out the line at the Breakfast Klub for some of the best chicken and waffles to be found anywhere in the city. Or, stop by Wooster’s Garden to sip whatever fresh new drinks they have whipped up. As an added bonus, everything in Midtown is reasonably affordable—particularly during happy hours.
Pearland-based Gringo's Mexican Kitchen celebrates 30th anniversary
Gringo's Mexican Kitchen celebrated its 30th anniversary Jan. 11. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen celebrated its 30th anniversary Jan. 11. The original location at 2202 E. Broadway St, Pearland, was opened in 1993 by Russell Ybarra. Since then, 13 other locations have opened in the Houston area alongside a 15th location in College Station.
Houston Chronicle
How to get Houston's blue curb tiles in front of your home
Houston's love affair with powder blue is coming full circle. A pet project that started in 2015 documenting the city's deteriorating blue curb tiles, which debuted in the 1920s, has now burgeoned into an opportunity for property owners to have their own custom piece of Bayou City culture installed in the 2020s.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Batty at Austin Pets Alive!
Batty is looking for his forever home after having a bit of a rough start. This sweet pup was found in a school parking lot in Houston, and based on his legs, it's suspected he may have been hit by a car and he was on the list to be euthanized. Austin Pets Alive took him in and has been doing physical therapy with him to get strength back in his legs. APA! says he would fit well in an active family with older kids that know how to handle a high-energy dog and can give him lots of love and cuddles.
cw39.com
Locals helping locals: Free hot meals and water for all in Deer Park
HOUSTON (CW39) – Rain or shine, there is work to be done. This Saturday morning was far from relaxing in Deer Park. Locals in this town still have to drive on pieces of dry wall matted down on the roadway and wear shoes to step in their own backyard with the threat of slicing their foot on glass, or stepping on a nail. Some still without power, others without a home. One street is fine, the other… flattened.
fox26houston.com
Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop
KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings brings New Orleans-inspired cuisine to Cy-Fair
Side dishes include baked beans, collard greens, potato salad and candied yams. (Courtesy Orange Lee's PoBoys & Wings) Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings opened in late 2022 at 11308 Huffmeister Road, Houston, serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine, including po’boys, wings, fried rice, salads, chicken and waffles, nachos, seafood gumbo, Alfredo shrimp pasta, fried catfish, and desserts.
Backstage with Houston's Cirque du Soleil 'Kooza' is a circus all itself
It took a massive crew to bring Cirque du Soleil's "Kooza" tour to Houston.
7 Romantic Things I Do In Houston With My Sweetheart & They're All Free Or Under $25
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day or you just want to treat that special someone to a day of fun, there are so many romantic things for couples to do together in Houston, TX.
'Tell your loved ones I love you': Families struggling with major losses in Pasadena tornado
They've lost loved ones and homes in a tornado emergency the NWS said was a historic first for the area, and now it is all about recovery.
'It was terrifying' | Pasadena grandmother rides out tornado in SUV with daughter, grandson
PASADENA, Texas — New video taken by a dash camera during Tuesday's tornado shows the harrowing moments a grandmother, her daughter and her grandson spent trapped in their vehicle as the twister passed. The three were inside Irma Cantu's Land Cruiser SUV outside of Pasadena High School on Tuesday...
LIST: High water on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — This page will be updated when severe weather causes high-water locations on Houston-area roadways.
Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water
HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
