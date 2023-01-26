ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachy New Montrose Restaurant Keeps It California Cool — Graffiti Raw Shows Grant Cooper’s Creative Side

The "Ffiti Stack," short for graffiti, is composed in a clear cylinder at Graffiti Raw, the new Houston restaurant. You'll spy layers of shrimp, octopus, tuna, avocado, red onion, and cucumber. The cylinder is slowly lifted off the towering display at the table, and you are offered three different condiments/sauces to flavor it. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower

Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list

Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Pride Houston will only have parade, no festival in 2023

HOUSTON — Pride Houston 365 announced on Friday that while its parade will return in 2023, the festival will not. The organization cited several reasons to stick with the parade but not the festival, including cost, attendance size and safety. Cost. According to Pride Houston 365, security costs for...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

A Guide to the Best of Houston’s Midtown Neighborhood

The many and various experiences you can get in Midtown (and particularly in its Mid Main section) are unparalleled. Visit the Station Museum of Contemporary Art to see exhibitions by featured artists like Andres Serrano, Sarah Abu-Abdallah, Mel Chin, and Sin Huellas. Stop by Axelrad for a musical performance or movie screening while enjoying a slice of pizza on a hammock. Visit Under the Radar brewery for a pint of their Mid-Frequency IPA, or visit Mai’s for a bowl of pho or vermicelli. Wait out the line at the Breakfast Klub for some of the best chicken and waffles to be found anywhere in the city. Or, stop by Wooster’s Garden to sip whatever fresh new drinks they have whipped up. As an added bonus, everything in Midtown is reasonably affordable—particularly during happy hours.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

How to get Houston's blue curb tiles in front of your home

Houston's love affair with powder blue is coming full circle. A pet project that started in 2015 documenting the city's deteriorating blue curb tiles, which debuted in the 1920s, has now burgeoned into an opportunity for property owners to have their own custom piece of Bayou City culture installed in the 2020s.
HOUSTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Batty at Austin Pets Alive!

Batty is looking for his forever home after having a bit of a rough start. This sweet pup was found in a school parking lot in Houston, and based on his legs, it's suspected he may have been hit by a car and he was on the list to be euthanized. Austin Pets Alive took him in and has been doing physical therapy with him to get strength back in his legs. APA! says he would fit well in an active family with older kids that know how to handle a high-energy dog and can give him lots of love and cuddles.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Locals helping locals: Free hot meals and water for all in Deer Park

HOUSTON (CW39) – Rain or shine, there is work to be done. This Saturday morning was far from relaxing in Deer Park. Locals in this town still have to drive on pieces of dry wall matted down on the roadway and wear shoes to step in their own backyard with the threat of slicing their foot on glass, or stepping on a nail. Some still without power, others without a home. One street is fine, the other… flattened.
DEER PARK, TX
fox26houston.com

Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop

KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings brings New Orleans-inspired cuisine to Cy-Fair

Side dishes include baked beans, collard greens, potato salad and candied yams. (Courtesy Orange Lee's PoBoys & Wings) Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings opened in late 2022 at 11308 Huffmeister Road, Houston, serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine, including po’boys, wings, fried rice, salads, chicken and waffles, nachos, seafood gumbo, Alfredo shrimp pasta, fried catfish, and desserts.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water

HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

