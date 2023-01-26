ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities today identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.

Officers were sent to the southbound freeway near Cesar Chavez Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Daniel Badillo Chavez, 27, of Simi Valley, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported.

Witnesses told officers that Chavez was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway when he was struck occurred. The motorist remained at the scene and was interviewed, the CHP reported. The crash closed three lanes of the freeway for several hours while the CHP conducted its investigation. It was unclear why Chavez was walking on the freeway.

