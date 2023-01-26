ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Dallas whiskey lovers’ paradise has more than 200 varieties to taste

By Dalia Faheid
Whiskey lovers and the whiskey curious alike will be able to try more than 200 whiskeys from local to international brands in Dallas this March.

At the annual Whiskey Riot, attendees can also enjoy unique whiskey cocktails and meet master distillers. Cocktails will be provided by Jefferson’s, TX Whiskey, Rabbit Hole and Smooth Ambler. Tastings will include several Fort Worth brands like Silver Star and Blackland Distillery.

General admission tickets are $90 and include whiskey samples, cocktails, seminar access and a tasting glass to take home. VIP tickets are $160 and include everything in the general admission package along with early entry and dinner from Whiskey Cake.

The event takes place Saturday, March 4 at the Fashion Industry Gallery at 1807 Ross Avenue. General admission entry is from 4-7 p.m. and VIPs can enter starting at 3 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Click here to purchase tickets. For more information, visit WhiskeyRiot.com .

