Half Moon Bay suspect may have been called offensive name before shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The accused gunman in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting may have been called an offensive nickname before he opened fire on coworkers.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Investigators say Chunli Zhao targeted all eight people in an execution style shooting at the two mushroom farms, KGO-TV reported . According to the news station, the 66-year-old was allegedly taunted with some sort of offensive nickname that may have fueled his anger.

"Farmworkers again are always under distress," Darlene Tenes, the founder of Farmworker Caravan, told KCBS Radio. "I don't want to talk about that particular person, but obviously he was under a lot of distress and he had anger towards some of his coworkers."

The mass shooting that left seven dead and one injured was described by officials as a case of "workplace violence."

Among the victims were two brothers, Jose and Pedro Ramirez Parez, who came to California one year ago to find work. Jose was shot and killed, while Pedro was shot but survived with critical injuries. Jose leaves behind a wife and three children in Mexico.

Five of the victims were Chinese farmworkers and two were couples.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram