Read full article on original website
Related
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty
In the immediate aftermath of his penalty that helped set the Kansas City Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship Game, several Cincinnati Bengals were supportive of defensive end Joseph Ossai. Linebacker Germaine Pratt, though, was not one of them. Katie Kapusta of Spectrum News 1 captured video of the Bengals Read more... The post Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Joey Bosa gets sucked into trash talk with Eagles fans: ‘Broke bitch’
Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa got a true Philly experience. Bosa went to Philadelphia’s 31-7 win over the 49ers on Sunday to witness his younger brother, San Francisco pass-rusher Nick Bosa, get eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field – and get berated by Eagles fans. In a video that surfaced on Twitter, Philadelphia fans heckled the Chargers linebacker, who sported a 49ers jacket in support of his brother, before kickoff. “Bosaaaaa,” fans could be heard yelling at the four-time Pro Bowler. “When do the Chargers play this week,” one fan said, referencing Bosa’s team that was embarrassingly eliminated in the wild-card round by the Jaguars, blowing a 27-point lead. Warning: Graphic language “You snapchatting your little butt buddies,” Bosa said as a comeback before he was ushered to walk away after more heckling. The Eagles fan then asked Bosa about the fines he accrued after the Jaguars loss, which the linebacker said were “fine” because he “can afford them.” He began to walk away but not before calling the fan a “broke bitch.” With the Eagles securing their spot in Super Bowl 2023, they will face the winner of the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game.
Eli Manning, Giants owner?
Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning is a New York Giants legend. He’s won over the hearts of fans, but could he ever take monetary control of the franchise?. Not now. But it’s something that he would like. Want to bet on the NFL?. Manning appeared on The...
Yardbarker
Bills RB mentioned as possible Saquon Barkley replacement for Giants
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen could look to a familiar face as a replacement for running back Saquon Barkley come March. For a piece published on Friday, Bob Brookover of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com linked the Giants with Buffalo Bills ball carrier Devin Singletary. Schoen served as Bills assistant general manager when Singletary enjoyed his best rushing season, to date, playing under current New York head coach and former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
New Yorkers in disbelief over Empire State Building celebrating Eagles’ Super Bowl berth
The Empire State Building was seen green on Sunday night and Twitter lost its collective mind as a result. Moments after the Philadelphia Eagles demolished the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship game, 31-7, to advance to Super Bowl 2023, the official Twitter account for the New York City landmark announced it would illuminate in green and white to celebrate. “Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory,” the message read. The fallout from the post was unsurprisingly swift, with some deeming the lighting choice as an insult to the Empire State’s own...
Tom Brady shocked former Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich with angry text
Rob Ninkovich doesn’t appear to be in Tom Brady’s good graces. During Friday’s installment of the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show on ESPN, Ninkovich — a former Patriots linebacker, who now serves as an NFL analyst with ESPN — said he texted the Buccaneers quarterback after their season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round, and didn’t get a warm response from Brady. “Is Tom trying to win another Super Bowl or is he going home to hang out with the family?” Johnson asked, to which Ninkovich said he didn’t know. “I’ve been trying to investigate that… I’ve been trying to get...
Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear
The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mike Greenberg Has Incredibly Bold Jets Prediction
Longtime ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg is an outspoken fan of the New York Jets. And on Friday morning, he gave a pretty bold take on his beloved franchise. Greeny thinks if the Jets can land Aaron Rodgers this offseason, they have a chance to compete for next year's Super Bowl. “I believe that Aaron ...
Why 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan didn’t challenge blown Devonta Smith call
PHILADELPHIA — Instead of waiting for a delayed replay, the 49ers could’ve noticed something was fishy by DeVonta Smith’s live reaction. The officials in the NFC Championship game blew a pivotal first-quarter call Sunday by ruling a completion on a one-handed 29-yard catch by Smith on a fourth-and-3 that set up the Eagles’ first touchdown. Smith waved his teammates back to the line of scrimmage to get off the snap before the 49ers could throw a challenge flag — and it was clear why when the one telling replay angle shown on the Fox broadcast finally appeared, showing the ball came...
Big Blue View
Ed’s mock draft 1.0: A big-play wide receiver in Round 1 for the Giants
For the past few years I have done weekly simulated New York Giants mock drafts leading up to the real NFL Draft. It is time once again to start those, so today I give you version 1.0. To be completely transparent, I have studied very few players at this point....
Quinnen Williams roasts Jets offense in deleted tweet
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams roasted his team’s offense in a tweet he quickly deleted Sunday. Williams was watching the NFC Championship between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, and reacting to the 49ers’ struggling offense. Thanks to a series of injuries, the 49ers essentially ran out of quarterbacks, forcing an injured... The post Quinnen Williams roasts Jets offense in deleted tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0