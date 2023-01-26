ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camel Bites Man, Tramples Him To Death At Kids Event

By Jason Hall
Photo: Getty Images

A camel trampled a man to death at a children's holiday camp in Russia, the Mirror reports.

The incident took place at Beryozka Recreation Centre in Omsk, Siberia, Russia . A 51-year-old man was trampled and rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

The man was reported to have hit the two-humped camel in the face after pulling strongly on the animal's reins. The camel, which was described as previously being "peaceful," retaliated and bit the man several times before trampling him.

“The animal did not appreciate such treatment,” a local news report stated via the Mirror . “The man paid with his life after hitting the animal in the face…The victim was taken to hospital, but it was not possible to save him.”

Siberia was reported to have temperatures around -9 degrees Celsius at the time of the incident. Local prosecutors are checking to see if the camel was being held legally at the Beryozka Recreation Centre prior to the attack taking place, according to the Mirror .

Earlier this week, a pig killed a slaughterhouse butcher in Hong Kong after waking up from being stunned, the Mirror reported. The incident took place just after the butcher had shot the pig with an electric stun gun.

The pig regained consciousness and toppled the butcher, who was later found unconscious with a cleaver in his hand and a foot wound by a colleague, before being transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

