Toyota Motor Corp. TM successfully defended its title as the world’s biggest automaker by volume despite the tough macroeconomic backdrop. What Happened: Toyota reported on Monday that its worldwide sales, including the numbers from its subsidiaries, came in at 10.48 million units in 2022, down 0.1% year-over-year. Toyota brand sales fell 0.5% to 9.57 million units, while Daihatsu and Hino contributed sales of 766,091 units and 149,972 units, respectively.

4 HOURS AGO