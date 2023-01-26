ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imagine The Shock Of Waking Up To Elon Musk Barefoot In Your Kitchen, It Happened To This Billionaire

The night before a major event for a company he founded, billionaire Richard Branson was woken up by Elon Musk. Here’s the strange but true story. What Happened: In July 2021, Richard Branson went to space at the age of 71, hitting the milestone aboard a spacecraft from Virgin Galactic SPCE. The flight beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos to space in a race between their respective space companies.
Can Tesla Become World's Top Automaker? This Is The Volume Boost It Needs To Catch Up With Global Leader Toyota

Toyota Motor Corp. TM successfully defended its title as the world’s biggest automaker by volume despite the tough macroeconomic backdrop. What Happened: Toyota reported on Monday that its worldwide sales, including the numbers from its subsidiaries, came in at 10.48 million units in 2022, down 0.1% year-over-year. Toyota brand sales fell 0.5% to 9.57 million units, while Daihatsu and Hino contributed sales of 766,091 units and 149,972 units, respectively.
SEC Investigating Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Role In Autopilot Claims

U.S. securities regulators are investigating Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's role in shaping Tesla's self-driving claims. According to a report by Bloomberg, the review is part of an ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission probe of Tesla's statements about its Autopilot driver-assistance system. SEC officials are investigating whether Musk may...
Exclusive: Shop Weed In A New Dimension, Earn NFTs & Rewards – WEEDAR Raises $1.5M To Upgrade Its AR

WEEDAR, a distribution ecosystem that mixes augmented reality (AR) – powered shopping and loyalty programs for cannabis brands, raised $1.5 million in a seed round. This funding was led by an anonymous private investor, bringing the company’s total fundraising to $2.3 million. The company plans to use these funds to expand and improve the existing feature set, and scale marketing.
Adani Isn't The First — Elon Musk's Twitter, Nikola And A Crypto Company Have Been Short-Selling Targets For Hindenburg Before

Hindenburg Research LLC is a short seller known for exposing fraud. Currently, it is in the news for its scathing report on India’s Adani Group, accusing it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The Nathan Anderson-founded company sniffs out accounting regularities, iffy management, undisclosed related-party transactions, and other such...
LVMH, L'Oréal Mull Stake In Cosmetics Brand Aesop: Report

French luxury goods company LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton LVMHF and personal care company L'Oreal Co. LRLCY are mulling stakes in Natura &Co Holding S.A. NTCO owned cosmetics brand, Aesop. If realized the move will value Aesop at $2 billion or more, Bloomberg reported. Japanese beauty group Shiseido Co is also...
Apple Analyst Says Don't Expect To See New iPads For A Year

Apple Inc. AAPL may not release any new iPad this year as the company could soon begin mass production of the Mini Refresh model. What Happened: On Monday, Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, shared the results of his recent survey on Twitter saying that Apple may not release any new iPad in the “next 9-12 months."
