Imagine The Shock Of Waking Up To Elon Musk Barefoot In Your Kitchen, It Happened To This Billionaire
The night before a major event for a company he founded, billionaire Richard Branson was woken up by Elon Musk. Here’s the strange but true story. What Happened: In July 2021, Richard Branson went to space at the age of 71, hitting the milestone aboard a spacecraft from Virgin Galactic SPCE. The flight beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos to space in a race between their respective space companies.
If You Invested $100 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk Offered To Eat A Happy Meal On TV, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The Happy Meal was launched globally by McDonald's in 1979 and remains a staple today. A look at how Dogecoin has performed since a challenge involving the Happy Meal was issued. Restaurant giant McDonald’s Corporation MCD has launched many new food items and marketing initiatives to drive sales over the...
Tesla Analyst Reminds Musk Of Warren Buffett's Advice To Steve Jobs: 'If You Could Buy Dollar Bills For 80 Cents, It's A Very Good Thing To Do'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares have rebounded notably from its early January intraday low of $104.64. Tesla investor and fund manager Gary Black renewed his calls for the company to buy back its shares despite the resurgence seen in the stock. What Happened: To make Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk...
Would You Sell Your House For Tesla Stock? This Guy Did And Here's How Much He Made
Last year marked Tesla Inc's TSLA worst stock performance since going public, with shares down over 60% in 2022. Investors could be expecting a rebound in 2023 and one shareholder recently put that thesis to the test. What Happened: Shares of Tesla have soared to start 2023, helped by a...
Benzinga
Can Tesla Become World's Top Automaker? This Is The Volume Boost It Needs To Catch Up With Global Leader Toyota
Toyota Motor Corp. TM successfully defended its title as the world’s biggest automaker by volume despite the tough macroeconomic backdrop. What Happened: Toyota reported on Monday that its worldwide sales, including the numbers from its subsidiaries, came in at 10.48 million units in 2022, down 0.1% year-over-year. Toyota brand sales fell 0.5% to 9.57 million units, while Daihatsu and Hino contributed sales of 766,091 units and 149,972 units, respectively.
Is Apple Stock Headed To $250? Why Gene Munster Says 'One Of The World's Greatest Companies' Is Poised To Double
Apple Inc AAPL was the last to feel the effects of the tech wreck. The stock fell out of the $2 trillion club to start the year, but one analyst saw a resurgence on the horizon. "This should be a $250 stock," Loup Funds' Gene Munster said Wednesday (Jan. 4)...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
'I Say, Thumbs Up:' Jim Cramer On This Stock Up 25% Over Last Month
When asked about Li Auto Inc LI, Cramer said Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk likes the Chinese automakers. "Who am I to go against the smartest man in the world?" Cramer said "thumbs up" to MP Materials Corp MP. Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here. When...
Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Bitcoin Collapse 'Still Short' On Crypto Market: 'It Clearly Looks Manipulated, No Real Demand'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst who predicted the 2022 collapse of Bitcoin BTC/USD is still bearish despite the current rallying in crypto market. What Happened: ‘Capo of Crypto’ told his 713,000 followers on Twitter that he continues to be “short” on the current crypto market. This comes...
Elon Musk Says 'Only A Matter Of Time' Before Logan Paul, Andrew Tate Collide Royal-Rumble Style
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk commented on Saturday night’s Royal Rumble match — produced by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc WWE — featuring Logan Paul and Ricochet. What Happened: Musk reacted to a mid-air collision between Paul and Ricochet as they leaped from the top rope after...
SEC Investigating Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Role In Autopilot Claims
U.S. securities regulators are investigating Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's role in shaping Tesla's self-driving claims. According to a report by Bloomberg, the review is part of an ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission probe of Tesla's statements about its Autopilot driver-assistance system. SEC officials are investigating whether Musk may...
'I Say, Move On': Cramer Prefers Nvidia Over This Cloud-Base Content Management Company Up 22%
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX is still a buy. "There’s so many people betting against it, and they’re wrong," he added. Analysts have a consensus Neutral rating on LHX, according to Benzinga analyst ratings data. When asked about Bausch...
Exclusive: Shop Weed In A New Dimension, Earn NFTs & Rewards – WEEDAR Raises $1.5M To Upgrade Its AR
WEEDAR, a distribution ecosystem that mixes augmented reality (AR) – powered shopping and loyalty programs for cannabis brands, raised $1.5 million in a seed round. This funding was led by an anonymous private investor, bringing the company’s total fundraising to $2.3 million. The company plans to use these funds to expand and improve the existing feature set, and scale marketing.
Adani Isn't The First — Elon Musk's Twitter, Nikola And A Crypto Company Have Been Short-Selling Targets For Hindenburg Before
Hindenburg Research LLC is a short seller known for exposing fraud. Currently, it is in the news for its scathing report on India’s Adani Group, accusing it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The Nathan Anderson-founded company sniffs out accounting regularities, iffy management, undisclosed related-party transactions, and other such...
Elon Musk Says Nuclear War Probability Is Rising Rapidly; 'Have Been Up All Night To Think Of Any Possible Way To Deescalate This War'
In October, the standoff between Ukraine and Russia took an altogether new dimension when the former began making inroads, giving rise to fears that the latter could retaliate with a nuclear weapon. Elon Musk created a stir, in the same time period, by putting forward a peace plan, which included...
US Futures Slump Ahead Of Fed Decision, Big Tech Earnings: Powell Key For Keeping Rally Hopes Alive, Say Analysts
U.S. stocks are poised to kickstart the proceedings of the week with a steep move to the downside, spearheaded by tech stocks. The major index futures point to a lower start on Monday. Cues From Past Week’s Trading:. Stocks advanced notably in the week ended Jan. 27, as the...
Crypto Named After Musk's Pet Soars 19%, Beating Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains As Holders Vote To Burn $55M Tokens
FLOKI FLOKI/USD is surging over 19% in the last 24 hours, beating Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion FLOKI tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
LVMH, L'Oréal Mull Stake In Cosmetics Brand Aesop: Report
French luxury goods company LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton LVMHF and personal care company L'Oreal Co. LRLCY are mulling stakes in Natura &Co Holding S.A. NTCO owned cosmetics brand, Aesop. If realized the move will value Aesop at $2 billion or more, Bloomberg reported. Japanese beauty group Shiseido Co is also...
How Much $100 In AMC, Gamestop Would Be Worth If Stocks Hit Highs From Meme-Trade Halts 2 Years Ago
At the peak of the frenzy surrounding so-called "meme stocks" — brokerages and trading platforms restricted transactions in retail investor-boosted names like GameStop Corporation GME and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC on Jan. 28, 2021. The restrictions were placed by brokerages like Robinhood, Interactive Brokers, Charles Schwab, E*Trade, or...
Apple Analyst Says Don't Expect To See New iPads For A Year
Apple Inc. AAPL may not release any new iPad this year as the company could soon begin mass production of the Mini Refresh model. What Happened: On Monday, Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, shared the results of his recent survey on Twitter saying that Apple may not release any new iPad in the “next 9-12 months."
