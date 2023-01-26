ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in 50-foot fall onto deck of ship in California port, firefighters say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A 50-foot fall on a cargo ship killed a man at the Port of Los Angeles, California firefighters reported.

Firefighters responded to reports of a man falling from a ship’s superstructure to the deck at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The man could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene, firefighters said.

It’s unclear what caused the man to fall, firefighters said. The U.S. Coast Guard and Port of Los Angeles police are investigating the death.

The Port of Los Angeles occupies 7,500 acres of land and water with 43 miles of waterfront. It is the nation’s busiest container port , according to its website.

911 call leads to discovery of body in limestone kiln in Utah foothills, police say

76-year-old woman freezes to death after fall in her driveway, Vermont police suspect

Stunt performer hospitalized after fiery fall at Universal Studios Hollywood show

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

