Man killed in 50-foot fall onto deck of ship in California port, firefighters say

A 50-foot fall on a cargo ship killed a man at the Port of Los Angeles, California firefighters reported.

Firefighters responded to reports of a man falling from a ship’s superstructure to the deck at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The man could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene, firefighters said.

It’s unclear what caused the man to fall, firefighters said. The U.S. Coast Guard and Port of Los Angeles police are investigating the death.

The Port of Los Angeles occupies 7,500 acres of land and water with 43 miles of waterfront. It is the nation’s busiest container port , according to its website.

