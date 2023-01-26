ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Tyrese Maxey win NBA Sixth Man of the Year?

 3 days ago

The Sixers beat their newest rival on Wednesday night in their victory over the Brooklyn Nets, and while the main story was Ben Simmons returning to Philadelphia, another player stole the show -- and he did it off the bench.

In the latest Clap Your Hands podcast, Eliot Shorr-Parks and Kyle Neubeck discuss the Sixers win over the Nets and debate if Tyrese Maxey has a shot to win Sixth Man of the Year after another outstanding performance coming off the bench.

Plus, a discussion about Joel Embiid's night and whether the Sixers matchup well against the Brooklyn Nets in a playoff series.

You can check out the latest episode of Clap Your Hands and subscribe on Apple Podcasts by clicking this link , or listen below:

