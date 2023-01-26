ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence middle school evacuated over threatening message

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skLCY_0kSSJ3p600

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Students at a Lawrence middle school returned to campus after a threat Thursday morning prompted an evacuation.

West Middle School evacuated as a safety precaution Thursday, according to the school district. The district said a student wrote a threatening note on a device inside the school yesterday.

Students and staff walked to nearby Sunset Hill Elementary School to keep them inside. From there, students were bussed to Free State High School where they ate lunch and spent part of the afternoon, a district spokesperson said.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

The district said it received the all-clear to return students to West Middle School after officers and explosive experts searched the school.

Students were returned to West Middle School where families have the option of early pickup. Students who are not picked up early will follow normal dismissal procedures, according to the spokesperson.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
smeharbinger.net

Ready for enrollment: More about 5 new courses being offered in the 23-24 school year

Students will begin requesting classes for the next school year starting Jan. 31. Added to the 160-page document of course options are five new classes: English Language Arts College Now Honors, Plant and Soil Science, Public Relations and Media, IB Philosophy and IB Environmental Systems and Societies . ELA 4...
WIBW

Topeka Harvesters held drive-thru food distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Harvesters held a food distribution Saturday morning. The distribution was held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1100 SE Washington Street, from 11 a.m. to noon. Families were able to drive through and receive a variety of goods. Maurice Benson, Harvesters coordinator, said it’s all about giving back to the community.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood Market Saturday night. According to city officials, firefighters were dispatched to 335 SW MacVicar Ave. at around 8:15 on Saturday, January 28. Upon arrival, they located an adult man on...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Two arrested after allegedly burglarizing old Cedar Point school building

Two people, including a woman from Eureka, have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into Cedar Point’s former school building. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says deputies received a report of people “dressed in all black” getting inside the building shortly before 6 pm Saturday. Less than 10 minutes later, deputies arrived to find a white pickup outside the building and two people using flashlights inside. Deputies then contacted both suspects as they were taking unspecified items out of the building.
EUREKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCPD investigate deadly shooting near 55th and Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway Monday morning.  Just before 1 a.m. officers were called to the area. After surveying the area police discovered a victim with gunshot wounds in a vehicle just north of east 55th Street and Cleveland Ave.  […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Topeka woman arrested for drugs in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested Thursday night in Jackson County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of narcotics. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a deputy stopped a vehicle near 150th and Q. Roads for alleged traffic infractions.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim

Volunteers for the Moms Demand Action organization took to Hummer Sports Park to raise awareness on gun safety. They planned to distribute food from Harvesters’ mobile distribution food pantry, but miscommunication on the part of the company led to a no-show.
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy