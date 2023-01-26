Lawrence middle school evacuated over threatening message

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Students at a Lawrence middle school returned to campus after a threat Thursday morning prompted an evacuation.

West Middle School evacuated as a safety precaution Thursday, according to the school district. The district said a student wrote a threatening note on a device inside the school yesterday.

Students and staff walked to nearby Sunset Hill Elementary School to keep them inside. From there, students were bussed to Free State High School where they ate lunch and spent part of the afternoon, a district spokesperson said.

The district said it received the all-clear to return students to West Middle School after officers and explosive experts searched the school.

Students were returned to West Middle School where families have the option of early pickup. Students who are not picked up early will follow normal dismissal procedures, according to the spokesperson.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.