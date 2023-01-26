ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSD 93.7 The Bull

Camel Bites Man, Tramples Him To Death At Kids Event

By Jason Hall
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KSD 93.7 The Bull
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0RYF_0kSSJ2wN00
Photo: Getty Images

A camel trampled a man to death at a children's holiday camp in Russia, the Mirror reports.

The incident took place at Beryozka Recreation Centre in Omsk, Siberia, Russia . A 51-year-old man was trampled and rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

The man was reported to have hit the two-humped camel in the face after pulling strongly on the animal's reins. The camel, which was described as previously being "peaceful," retaliated and bit the man several times before trampling him.

“The animal did not appreciate such treatment,” a local news report stated via the Mirror . “The man paid with his life after hitting the animal in the face…The victim was taken to hospital, but it was not possible to save him.”

Siberia was reported to have temperatures around -9 degrees Celsius at the time of the incident. Local prosecutors are checking to see if the camel was being held legally at the Beryozka Recreation Centre prior to the attack taking place, according to the Mirror .

Earlier this week, a pig killed a slaughterhouse butcher in Hong Kong after waking up from being stunned, the Mirror reported. The incident took place just after the butcher had shot the pig with an electric stun gun.

The pig regained consciousness and toppled the butcher, who was later found unconscious with a cleaver in his hand and a foot wound by a colleague, before being transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
Anthony James

8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
a-z-animals.com

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
ALASKA STATE
msn.com

This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb

Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
The Independent

Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches

Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy