Feeding San Diego held its 11 th annual Month of a Million Meals Telethon recently in partnership with ABC 10News. The telethon was held at Feeding San Diego's Sorrento Valley headquarters.

Participants included Bachelorette Katie Thurston, professional surfer Taylor Knox, former Padre and Feeding San Diego board member Mark Loretta, Olympic skateboarder Bryce Wettstein, Tommy the Fishmonger, actor Jason Zlatkus as the Hunger Halter superhero, and Olympic equestrian Guenter Seidel.

The telethon aired on ABC 10News and raised money that helped provide more than 850,000 meals countywide.

Feeding San Diego is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization established in 2007. In its last fiscal year, the organization distributed 35 million meals.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .