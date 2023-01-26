Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Chelsea's Cesare Casadei Is Joining Reading On Loan
Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei will join Reading on loan for the remainder of the season.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie
Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
SB Nation
OFFICIAL: Anthony Gordon joins Newcastle United from Everton
Newcastle United confirmed the signing of Everton’s forward Anthony Gordon on a permanent basis until the end of the 2026 season, signing the 21-year-old winger for a reported fee of €45M plus bonuses (reported to be around €5M+). After a long pursuit and rumors about the interest...
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'
Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
BBC
Michael Obafemi: Burnley sign Republic of Ireland striker from Swansea City
Burnley have completed the signing of Michael Obafemi from fellow Championship club Swansea City. The Republic of Ireland striker, 22, has moved to Turf Moor on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer. He scored 15 goals in 52 appearances...
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: 'Excited' Cardiff City boss needs to 'change' Championship strugglers
New manager Sabri Lamouchi is "excited" by the challenge he faces at Cardiff City and says "change" is needed to help steer them away from the Championship relegation zone. Cardiff have named Lamouchi, 51, as their third manager of 2022-23, with ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba rejoining the club as his assistant.
BBC
Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure
Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
‘We need some help’ – Tony Mowbray says Sunderland recruitment team to deliver again
Sunderland boss urges club to be active in final days of January transfer window.
Report: Chelsea Are Exploring Options In Midfield
Chelsea are exploring options in midfield to potentially sign before the end of the month.
Report: Arsenal To Bid Again For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo
Arsenal are now set to bid again for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo. The player did not turn up for training today.
BBC
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United: Jesse Marsch's side progress to fifth round
Jack Harrison scored a stunning 25-yard drive as Leeds United progressed into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2016 at the expense of League One Accrington Stanley. Harrison, who has been linked with a £20m move to Leicester City, fired left-footed into the bottom-right corner after...
SB Nation
View From The Dolan: Outclassed At Old Trafford
United away: a phrase to send chills down your bank balance. But forget all that! It’s about the romance of the cup, the triumph of David over Goliath, the anti-establishment versus... the establishment, right? Wrong! Here’s a clinical look at a fourth-round FA Cup tie. If you follow...
SB Nation
Match Preview: Fulham v Sunderland - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(PL) Fulham v Sunderland (CHA) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is not available. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out...
BBC
Premier 15s: Leaders Gloucester-Hartpury maintain 100% start as top four all win
Leaders Gloucester-Hartpury extended their winning start to the Premier 15s campaign to nine matches with a 41-7 victory at home to Sale Sharks. They maintained a four-point advantage over second-placed Exeter Chiefs, who won 84-0 at Wasps. There was no change in the top four, with bonus-point wins for Harlequins,...
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Hibs v Aberdeen, Todd Cantwell & race for third
Another fascinating weekend of Scottish Premiership action is in prospect, with a meeting of two big clubs in crisis, a battle between the bottom two and plenty of new signings to catch a glimpse of. There is so much going on that we should all be right across all the...
CBS Sports
Lazio vs. Fiorentina odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Jan. 29, 2023 Italian Serie A predictions
Lazio is looking to stay in the win column as they host Fiorentina in an Italian Serie A showdown this Sunday on Paramount+. The home side is fresh off of an explosive 4-0 victory against AC Milan despite being without captain Ciro Immobile. Meanwhile, Fiorentina are looking to right the ship after getting shut out in their last two league matches, most recently getting blanked by Torino 1-0 last Saturday. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days when you use code SERIEA now until 1/31/23.
Comments / 0