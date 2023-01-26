Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Kearney fifth grader earns finalist position in essay contest
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Public Schools fifth grader, Riley Week, is in the state’s top ten finalists of the Fifth Grade Essay Contest “What My Mother Means to Me.”. Each year American Mothers, Inc., a non-profit organization that has honored outstanding mothers across the United States since...
KSNB Local4
Feb. 8 presentation focuses on the history of arts and culture in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Brown Bag Lecture Series will present “The History of Arts and Culture in Kearney” on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The event is hosted by the UNK Department of History. For 150 years, the residents of Kearney have fostered a vibrant arts and cultural scene....
News Channel Nebraska
Blessing family, UNK coach proud to see Blessing Wrestling Facility completed
KEARNEY, NE — Practice is on at Nebraska Kearney’s new Blessing Wrestling Facility. From natural light, to ample room, to workout equipment… the new space feels like it has everything for the reigning national champion Lopers. Aside from a new set of graphics, there’s one thing missing for Coach Dalton Jensen: a visit from the facility’s namesake.
KSNB Local4
Ten students selected as Hastings Sister City Ambassadors
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Ten local high school students will be representing their city when they head to Japan later this year. The Hastings International Exchange Organization (HIEO) has selected the students who will be representing Hastings as Sister City Ambassadors this May on an outreach trip to Ozu, Japan.
KSNB Local4
Minden girls basketball upsets Gothenburg to win SWC title
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Minden girls basketball took on top-seed Gothenburg in the championship game of the Southwest Conference Tournament Saturday. The Whippets narrowly beat the Swedes 54-51 to claim the title. Minden is the first SWC champion not named Broken Bow in the last five years. Watch...
KSNB Local4
Pierce QB Scholting commits to UNK
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - UNK football added another high school commitment to its recruiting class Thursday. Pierce quarterback Abram Scholting announced for the Lopers. Scholting led the Bluejays to a Class C1 championship win over Aurora this season and an undefeated 13-0 record. He reported stats of 2,352 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 72 percent completion rating. As a rusher, he also reported 702 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 97 carries.
KSNB Local4
No. 13 UNK women’s basketball blows out Missouri Western
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Redshirt junior reserve wing Meg Burns scored a career-high 15 points and No. 13/19 Nebraska Kearney sunk 15 threes to demolish No. 26/30 Missouri Western State, 91-55, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (20-3, 13-2) reach the 20-win mark for the...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central girls basketball wins first conference title since 1994
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Adams Central girls basketball took on second-seeded York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Patriots defeated the Dukes 53-38 to claim its first-ever Central title. It was also the program’s first conference title overall since 1994. “This one...
KSNB Local4
Ravenna girls basketball pounds Centura into second loss
RAVENNA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Local4 5th Quarter Game of the Week was between two teams with two combined losses. Ravenna welcoming in Centura to a packed high school gym Friday. The Centurions put up a fight late but it wasn’t enough, the Bluejays win 53-40. Watch the embedded...
KSNB Local4
Minden girls basketball whips up a big victory over Broken Bow
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The #3 Broken Bow girls basketball team went up against #2 Minden on Friday. In the end, the Whippets get the 53-15 statement victory. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Shelton girls basketball team dribbles past Blue Hill
BLUE HILL, Neb. (KSNB) - The Shelton girls basketball team traveled to Blue Hill on Friday to take on the Bobcats. In the end, the Bulldogs get the victory, 56-25. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino sees early success
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been one month since the Grand Island Casino opened up, and it’s already making quite the impression on the community. In just five day of business in December, it contributed over $97,000 to the state with more than $12,000 of that heading to the city and county.
FOX 28 Spokane
3 kids taken in Nebraska carjacking found with frostbite
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside. A 5-year-old, 1-year-old and 7-month-old were found with suspected hypothermia and frostbite after authorities say the carjackers were arrested with the SUV. The children were not in the SUV when the suspects were arrested. Two children were found in another vehicle that had been reported stolen and the infant was found on the front porch of a farmhouse. Grand Island Police said a man had reported around 3 a.m. Sunday that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse has been stolen with his three children inside. It was around 0 degrees at the time.
KSNB Local4
Osceola man to get 2nd competency hearing in Adams County case
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors want a second opinion on whether a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police is ready to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
doppleronline.ca
Vintage snowmobile show takes place in Kearney Feb 4th
According to organizers the event has witnessed significant growth every year and draws a strong audience from Almaguin Highlands, Muskoka, and well beyond. Event host Rob Rickward stated, “we are delighted to be hosting our 11th annual show, unfortunately, due to COVID-19 we had to pause the event the last two seasons… The interest level for this year has been huge with customers, suppliers, sponsors, and the core vintage snowmobile enthusiast. We had no idea over 11 years ago how big this event would become, Kearney has truly embraced the event.”
KSNB Local4
Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -Grand Island Police rescued three children after they were kidnapped during a car theft on Sunday. According to officials, a Grand Island man reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler at 3 a.m. The man’s three children, ages five, one, and seven months, were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
NebraskaTV
GIPD says kids rescued after vehicle stolen in subzero temps
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island police say three kids were found after a theft of a vehicle in subzero temperatures. Around 3:00 a.m. on January 29th, a Grand Island resident reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler. His three children -- ages 5, 1, and 7 months -- were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
KSNB Local4
Another bitter cold night tonight, but improving temperatures are on the way
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today was the coldest day we will experience this week as a warm-up begins tomorrow afternoon. Saw some light snow across the area as well. Any light snow will taper off by midnight as a mid level disturbance exits the region later this evening. We will once again have to deal with bitter wind chills this evening into tomorrow morning. Although the air temperatures may be colder tonight, with lighter winds, the feel-like temperatures won’t be as bad as this morning. Still, very cold to start the day on Monday with lows in the -0s northwest to 0s southeast. Wind chill values Monday morning in the -6 to -12 range. Tomorrow starts the warm-up we will see this week. More sunshine for the day tomorrow as cloudy skies tonight become partly sunny for Monday. Don’t get me wrong, it will still be cold with highs tomorrow ranging from low-mid teens across the area. Wind chills during the day tomorrow between -2 and -12 with the coldest to the north and southwest.
KSNB Local4
NTSB releases details about Auburn plane crash that killed 2
(WOWT) - More details have come to light about the Auburn plane crash that killed two people including a former UNK baseball player. Colton Hill, 24, of Kearney, and 41-year-old Dustan Biegler of Valparaiso were killed in the crash. Hill graduated from the University of Nebraska-Kearney last May, earning a degree in aviation systems management with an emphasis in flight operations. He had also played baseball for UNK and owned a flight-training operation.
fox42kptm.com
Grand Island Police confirms two sightings of missing Aurora couple
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have confirmed two sightings of an Aurora couple missing since January 13. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin gray hair. He is missing from Aurora, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of Jan.13, according to law enforcement. Proctor is believed to be with his wife Loveda Proctor, who is a 92-year-old white female, 5'2 tall 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair.
Comments / 0