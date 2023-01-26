ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

See the photos: In a galaxy not so far away, Lucas Museum is taking off

By Allen J. Schaben
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

The futuristic Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is quickly changing the landscape of Exposition Park in Los Angeles.

Part spaceship, part education, dining and retail complex, the 11-acre campus is rising adjacent to L.A. landmarks including Memorial Coliseum and the space shuttle Endeavour exhibit.

The $1-billion museum, funded primarily by filmmaker George Lucas and wife Mellody Hobson, has pushed back its opening date from 2023 to 2025. The two-year delay, the museum says, is due to pandemic complications, specifically supply chain issues that have made the procuring of certain construction materials difficult.

The five-story, 300,000-square-foot, futuristic-looking museum was designed by MAD Architects founder Ma Yansong. It has an arched belly, creating a shaded, open-air plaza underneath that visitors can pass through into Exposition Park. The building is primarily composed of steel, glass and concrete along with wood, geofoam, fiberglass-reinforced polymer and plaster.

The $1-billion Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is rising in Exposition Park. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art was designed by renowned architect Ma Yansong of MAD Architects. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
The museum's 300,000 square foot building will feature 100,000 square feet of gallery space, two state-of-the-art theaters, and dedicated spaces for engagement and learning, retail, dining and events. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
The museum, funded primarily by filmmaker George Lucas and wife Mellody Hobson, is rising next door to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
The museum features an 11-acre campus with green spaces for dining, retail and events. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A view of solar panels on the roof of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art under construction in Exposition Park in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
The L.A. Coliseum stands behind the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art under construction in Exposition Park. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Aerial view of the park area adjacent to the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art set to open in 2025. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A framework of crisscrossed beams surrounds the museum. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Museum director Sandra Jackson-Dumond says "progress in all areas of construction" is moving forward despite delays due to the pandemic and supply-chain issues. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
The building is primarily composed of steel, glass and concrete along with wood, geofoam, fiberglass-reinforced polymer and plaster. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
The outside of the museum is covered with more than 1,500 curved, fiberglass-reinforced polymer panels (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Mechanical, electrical, plumbing and life safety systems are being completed, along with the glass elevators and windows. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A glowing sky at sunset silhouettes the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art under construction in Exposition Park. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A skateboarder passes the $1-billion Lucas Museum in Exposition Park. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

