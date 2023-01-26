ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

pvamu.edu

A Message from PVAMU’s AVP for Public Safety and Chief of Police: Tyre Nichols

10 seconds. That’s how much of the Tyre Nichols video I was able to stomach before I had to look away. I was shocked. I could not believe what I was seeing. Moreover, I was horrified that I was seeing it now in 2023. We…I…had not had a chance to recover from the George Floyd tragedy, among others. And here we were, facing this again.

