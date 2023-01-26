Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Ford Slashes Mach-E Prices By Up To $5,900 In Response To Tesla
Ford is cutting up to $5,900 off the price of its Mustang Mach-E as it prepares to massively scale production of its electric crossover. Prices for the 2023 Mach-E drop by between $600 and $5,900 depending on trim in a move that comes only weeks after Tesla announced huge price cuts of its own.
Forget the Tesla Cybertruck, you want this electric Audi pickup truck instead
A luxury coupé that turns into a pickup? Yes, please!
Carscoops
Toyota Retains Best-Selling Automaker Crown, Shifts Almost 10.5 Million Vehicles In 2022
Toyota was the world’s best-selling carmaker in 2022, overcoming COVID disruptions and semiconductor shortages to move almost 10.5 million vehicles between January and December. Including volumes for its Daihatsu and Hino subsidiaries, the automaker sold a total of 10,438,024 vehicles, putting it more than 2 million units ahead of...
MotorAuthority
BMW Alpina launches most powerful model yet with B5 GT
Long for the days when BMW's design team was more subtle in its approach to flaunting the performance of the M range?. Then look no further than Alpina, whose new B5 GT perfectly translates the subtle performance design language of past M car greats like the E39 M5 and E36 M3 for the modern era.
Carscoops
Chevy Silverado-Based ‘Razorbak’ Might As Well Be The Next Batmobile
Believe it or not but this insane-looking vehicle was not built from the ground up for a Hollywood blockbuster like Batman and actually started out life as a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax. It shares almost nothing in common with its former self. The vehicle is currently up for sale...
Carscoops
GM Surprises With Record 2022 Earnings Of $14.5 Billion
General Motors has exceeded expectations as the company posted fourth-quarter revenues of $43.1 billion as well as earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $3.8 billion. As a result, the company finished 2022 with $156.7 billion in revenue and record earnings (EBIT) of $14.5 billion. While that sounds good, CNBC noted the company’s net income and profit margin fell, while they also ended up spending $511 million in the fourth quarter to buyout Buick dealers who didn’t want to embrace EVs.
Ferrari Develops Fold-Out Rear Seats That Turn 4-Seat Convertibles Into 2-Seat Sports Cars
Ferrari has developed a new rear-seat design for its four-seat convertible GTs like the Portofino M that can turn the car from a four-seater into a two-seater while reducing the effects of wind buffeting in the cabin with the roof down. In two patents CarBuzz has discovered with the United...
Genesis X Convertible Concept Headed to Production: Report
GenesisGenesis brand Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke allegedly told dealers that the stunning convertible concept is heading to production.
Carscoops
Mid-Engine S650 Mustang Render Imagines Slick Fictional C8 Corvette Rival
This story contains independent illustrations that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. The Chevy Corvette’s switch to a mid-engine layout was supposedly because the limits of front-engine performance had been reached. But what if Ford had run into that same stopping point with the Mustang? This rendering by TheSketchMonkey imagines exactly that: an S650 Mustang that has gone mid-engine in the name of performance.
Carscoops
Next-gen Audi A8 To Adopt Grandsphere Concept Looks As An All-Electric Luxury Sedan
Audi confirmed that the 2021 Audi Grandsphere concept is closely previewing the next generation of the A8 flagship which will feature a fully electric powertrain and will be based on the PPE architecture. The Audi A8 E-Tron is set to debut in 2024, as a direct rival to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the BMW i7.
Carscoops
2026 Rivian R2: What We Know About The Smaller Electric SUV And Pickup Models
This story includes speculative renderings from Carscoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Rivian. Rivian Automotive is working to established itself as a major player in the EV market with its R1T pickup and R1S SUV, both of which have been well-received by critics and consumers alike, as well as the adorable Electric Delivery Van (EDV) that’s being built for Amazon in three sizes.
Carscoops
Laid-Off Tech Workers Could Fast-Track Development Of Auto Industry’s Complex New Cars
One door closes and another opens, the old saying goes, and that could well be the case for thousands of tech workers who have recently lost their jobs in California’s Silicon Valley. They are exactly the kind of new hires the auto industry needs. The car world is going...
Carscoops
First 2024 Ford Mustang GT Sells For $490,000
The first 2024 Ford Mustang GT has been sold for $490,000 (£396,880 / €451,682) at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction. However, thanks to additional donations, the car brought in a total of $565,000 (£457,700 / €521,043). That’s an impressive result and it beats the 2019 Mustang Bullitt...
Carscoops
Toyota Launches Factory Refresh Program For The 86 In Japan
The first-gen Toyota 86 was originally introduced in 2011, then named GT86, and while this doesn’t seem that long ago, the automaker is launching a new factory refresh program in Japan. The recently announced 86Re:Project is designed for Toyota 86 owners who want all of their vehicle’s mechanical components to return to brand-new condition, so they can extract the maximum performance and driving pleasure out of the sportscar.
Carscoops
Audi Will Unveil An All-Electric RS6 Next Year
Audi is working on an all-electric version of the RS6 due to be launched in 2024 and it won’t be an electric variant of the current model. The German car manufacturer is going to base the RS6 e-tron on the upcoming all-electric A6 e-tron underpinned by the VW Group’s PPE platform. While technical details about it aren’t yet known, Audi design boss Marc Lichte recently told Top Gear that it will adopt the same wide stance that the current RS6 has become synonymous with.
Carscoops
VW Won’t Cut EV Prices To Match Tesla, CEO Says
Tesla’s decision to slash EV prices sent shockwaves through the industry, but Volkswagen isn’t about to crumble and follow suit. That’s according to CEO Oliver Blume who has ruled out any price cuts for its ID-badged cars and crossovers. Earlier this week Ford responded to Tesla’s decisions...
The Meaning Behind the Cadillac Logo Has Never Changed
Here's a look at the various iterations of the Cadillac logo and the meaning being the branding of the luxury automaker. The post The Meaning Behind the Cadillac Logo Has Never Changed appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
China Tipped To Overtake Japan As World’s Largest Car Exporter
China could soon become the world’s largest exporter of vehicles, thanks in part to thriving demand for its raft of new electric vehicles. No less than 3.11 million vehicles were exported from China to overseas markets in 2022. This consisted of 2.53 million cars and 580,000 commercial vehicles and represented a huge 54.4 per cent increase from 2021, figures from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) reveal. By comparison, car manufacturers in Japan shipped 3.2 million vehicles overseas in the first 11 months of 2022. Full year results are not yet available.
Carscoops
Opinion: Developing Ferrari’s Signature EV Sound Must Be Tough, But There Are Even Tougher Challenges Ahead for Supercar Brands
It could be the coolest job in the car business, or it could be the worst. A team at Ferrari has been working out how the company’s EVs should sound, which is a massive deal, because the noise of a Ferrari’s combustion motor is a core part of its appeal.
Carscoops
2024 Mazda CX-90 Eyes The Luxury Segment With Familiar Looks But 340HP Inline-Six Turbo
Mazda has finally taken the wraps off its new North American-focused SUV, the 2024 CX-90. Powered by the most powerful gasoline engine ever built by the automaker, as well as a nearly-as-powerful plug-in hybrid drivetrain, and featuring plenty of Japanese style, the new SUV is going after the premium segment’s heavy hitters.
