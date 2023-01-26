Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
USPS Withholds Arcadia Creek Station Closure as Lease Agreement Has Been MadeBryan DijkhuizenKalamazoo, MI
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant DeathsEden ReportsSturgis, MI
US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaksEdy ZooSturgis, MI
After 50 years of serving the Kalamazoo community, it was time for goodbye at Theo & Stacy’s
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fifty years after Theo and Stacy Skartsiaris served their first customers at 234 W. Michigan Ave., the dishes for the last meal at the beloved Greek diner have now been cleared. Over the last three weeks since Stacy Skartsiaris and her daughter Betty Peristeridis announced they...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gravity Taphouse has gastropub grub on the Beltline
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Looking for a late-night beer with friends or a family brunch spot near Meijer Gardens?. Gravity Taphouse Grille, at 3210 Deposit Drive NE, offers space for both those occasions and everything in-between. The taphouse is part of the RedWater Restaurants group, which also owns FireRock...
Kalamazoo Earth Day to host festivals in 3 neighborhoods, launch new podcast
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Earth Day recently announced “Connecting Communities” as its 2023 theme with plans for festivals in three different neighborhoods. The group is also launching a new “Connecting Communities” podcast on Wednesday, Feb. 1, focusing on conversations meant to encourage improvements in Kalamazoo. The...
Hundreds turnout for Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Hundreds of people turned out Saturday to sample chili at the annual Downtown Kalamazoo Chili cook-off. Twenty-seven businesses and restaurants offered attendees the chance to sample different chili, including meat, vegan and vegetarian on Saturday, Jan. 28. Sample stations moved back inside this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event outside the last two years.
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a city located in the west of the state, known for its strong economy, excellent job opportunities, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its beautiful parks, thriving arts and culture scene, and abundance of recreational activities.
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
Kalamazoo tattoo shop recognized for turning domestic violence scars into therapeutic art
KALAMAZOO, MI — A Kalamazoo tattoo shop has been making a name for itself for its focus on inclusivity and its work with domestic violence survivors in the area. Heirloom Arts, located above Sanctuary Yoga, at 1919 Stearns Ave., recently developed a partnership with the YWCA to cover up domestic violence scars, providing victims with free tattoos.
Frozen fish fling, cardboard sled race headline South Haven’s Ice Breaker fest
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – A frozen fish fling, ice carving, cardboard sled races and more will fill the streets of South Haven. The Ice Breaker Festival is returning for its 29th year in South Haven from Feb. 3-5. Various free and paid events will fill three days of fun in downtown.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Buddy’s Pizza plans second Grand Rapids area location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Detroit-style pizza chain Buddy’s Pizza is opening a second location in the Grand Rapids area. The chain is planning a carry-out restaurant at 3957 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township just north of Grand Rapids, the company said in a news release. It will be the company’s 22nd location in Michigan, and second in the Grand Rapids area. The company opened up a location at 4061 28th St. SE in Kentwood in 2019.
Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Vito’s Espresso’s dine-in spot is open, ready to serve tasty pastries
SPRING ARBOR, MI – Vito’s Espresso may have closed its downtown location, but the Spring Arbor location is running and ready to serve. While Vito’s Espresso opened its drive-thru at 7975 Spring Arbor Road in spring 2022, the dining room opened just a few months ago, owner Vic Schiro said. Schiro said he wanted to stay in Jackson, but it didn’t have a full kitchen or dining room.
Aspiring Brewer? Closed West Michigan Brewery is Now Up For Sale
A lot of people dream about having their own basement bar where they can invite friends and family over for a good time and enjoy some adult beverages. Now that dream of being an aspiring brewer could be a reality for someone if they bought this former West Michigan brewery that is for sale.
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
Why is Grand Rapids Green Well Restaurant Closing?
For the past 15-years, The Green Well has been one of Grand Rapids must-dine, go-to restaurants in the popular East Hills neighborhood. But, they have decided to close!. Yes, but, just for awhile to make a grand splash for 2023 with an extensive interior renovation. They will close January 29 through early February to complete this transformation with Andy Mey Centurion Construction. The parent company Essence Restaurant Group wants to enhance the welcoming, community vibe at the cozy Cherry Street pub to make it even more modern, and boy, will it ever be modern!
Wide swath of half-foot of snow to fall in stripe across Lower Michigan
A stripe of snow will blanket a large part of central Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at exactly how much snow you can expect at your location by Sunday morning. All of the data we have is very consistent down to the location and amounts of snowfall tonight. As a result, a winter weather advisory shows you exactly where 4 to 6 inches of snow will fall.
Have You Seen Fixer-Upper Show on HBO Max Based in Grand Rapids?
For years those DIY TV shows have done very well but did you know there is a new show that is on HBO Max that is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan?. People who own homes always have something to work on or improve and it's always nice getting ideas since TV has provided plenty of options along with YouTube videos. Heck on learned how to level a floor on YouTube and put in a new floor so I get it.
An Abandoned Tunnel Under I-94 Once Led To A One Room School House Near Albion
Before I-94 was carved across the farmlands of southern Michigan, it was U.S. Highway 12 that pointed travelers from Aberdeen, Washington to Detroit, Michigan. Old U.S 12 was a scenic drive through Michigan, wandering across the wooded farmlands and various small towns before it terminated in the Motor City. But the creation of Interstate 94 changed all of that.
Studio Park hosting cultural story time series during World of Winter festival
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Celebration Cinema and the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation are hosting a cultural story time event Sunday, Jan. 29 at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids. The event, which runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., is part of the World of Winter festival happening now...
