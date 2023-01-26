Injective Introduces $150M Ecosystem Initiative with Support from Pantera Capital, Jump Crypto, Others

Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
DeFi: Interchain AMM Astroport Joins the Injective Ecosystem
Astroport, which claims to be one of the most “popular” decentralized exchanges, launched its beta on the Injective testnet. Injective is described as a fast blockchain built for finance. As the “first” smart contracts platform optimized for building decentralized finance applications, dApps such as Astroport and Helix, can leverage Injective’s interoperable blockchain “alongside its out-of-the-box Web3 modules to power a new ecosystem of interconnected DeFi applications.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Stripe Is Reportedly Looking into Launching an IPO
Stripe Inc., which is one of Silicon Valley’s most valuable Fintechs, is reportedly getting closer to what might be one of the largest public-market entries in recent times. Stripe co-founders Patrick and John Collison told company workers that the firm’s executives set a goal of taking the Fintech firm public or allowing workers to sell shares in a private-market transaction within the coming year, according to sources familiar with the matter (and cited by the WSJ).
crowdfundinsider.com
Framework Ventures Leads $4.91M Seed Round for Asset Reality, the Solution for Crypto Asset Recovery
Asset Reality, the end-to-end solution for digital asset recovery, has raised $4.91 million in a seed round led by Framework Ventures, a venture capital firm “known for its early entry into decentralized finance (DeFi).”. The investment round also “saw participation from TechStars; The Fund (who previously backed blockchain analytic...
crowdfundinsider.com
EGERIE Raises €30M to Help Execs Quantify the Financial Impact of Cyber Risks
Protecting and insuring against cyber risks are priorities for all companies and organizations. French cybersecurity firm EGERIE has raised 30 million euro, from investors with expertise in insurance and cybersecurity (Tikehau Capital, Open CNP, Banque des Territoires and TIIN Capital) in order “to help executives analyse and quantify the financial risks of cyber-attacks.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Capitolis Completes Standardized Approach for Counterparty Credit Risk Optimization
Capitolis, the technology company reimagining capital markets, completed its nineteenth Standardized Approach for Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR) optimization in January, “with this latest run incorporating a record number of entities, driving a record reduction of over $290 billion in effective notional.”. This marks another momentous occasion for Capitolis as...
crowdfundinsider.com
SEC Is Reportedly Investigating Whether Registered Investment Advisors are Following Rules for Crypto Custody
US securities regulators are looking into the operations of investment advisers over crypto-asset custody. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is examining the activities of registered investment advisers over whether they’re following applicable guidelines around custody of customer digital assets. This, according to sources familiar with the matter (and cited by Reuters).
crowdfundinsider.com
OneSpan to Acquire Blockchain Tech Provider ProvenDB to Bring Secure Vaulting to Future of Digital Transactions
OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, announced that it has agreed to acquire ProvenDB, an Australia-based startup that delivers secure storage and vaulting for documents based on blockchain technology, “to provide an industry-leading trust model for high assurance contracts and documents.”. ProvenDB will “extend the capabilities...
crowdfundinsider.com
Channel Closes Mezzanine Funding Facility for European Fintech TP24
Channel Capital Advisors LLP has closed a mezzanine funding facility with TP24, a European fintech lending platform. Channel is an FCA-regulated alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) “specializing in fintech, working capital and trade finance investments.”. Since 2014, the London-headquartered company has “deployed more than $9 billion of assets across...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech DailyPay Announces $260M in New Funding
DailyPay has announced it has secured $260 million of capital to fuel growth domestically, expand internationally and further invest in product innovation. DailyPay is a Fintech that enables employees to access their earnings in real-time. The funding is “divided between revolving credit facility capacity provided by Barclays and Angelo Gordon,...
crowdfundinsider.com
White House Statement on Crypto Appears to Show Growing Hesitancy on Digital Assets
On the same day the US Federal Reserve Board issued a new policy statement on banks engaging in crypto activity, several White House advisors posted a note on the “Administration’s Roadmap to Mitigate Cryptocurrencies’ Risks. The post pointed at the “tough year” for crypto, referencing the algorithmic...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitpanda Technology Solutions Introduces SaaS Product for Banks, Fintechs
Bitpanda, the European digital asset platform, is pleased to announce the launch of Bitpanda Technology Solutions, the “scalable” Investing-as a-service infrastructure available in Europe and globally. Already serving 20+ million customers with its initial White Label API, Bitpanda Technologies Solution is now “adding features, asset classes, and several...
crowdfundinsider.com
Canaan Comments on How Crypto Winter has Impacted Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Sector
As the “crypto winter” continues to drag on, Bitcoin miners are feeling the effects of the prolonged bear market. Many miners, particularly those operating at a small scale, have been forced to shut down operations due to the lack of profitability. However, for those who have been able...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Alviere Announces Coppel as Enterprise Client, Providing Access to Digital Financial Services
Alviere, the embedded finance platform provider, is pleased to announce that Grupo Coppel, Mexico’s largest non-food retailer, has chosen Alviere “to enable the launch of Coppel Access, a mobile wallet that will provide millions of unbanked and underbanked consumers in the U.S. with easy access to digital financial services, with its industry leading embedded finance platform.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Community Digital Bank and Alternative Investment Platform Fagura Raises €780,000 on Seedrs
Fagura, a Fintech that aims to become the “first community digital bank in CEE for anyone to borrow, invest and transfer money,” has raised over €786,000 on Seedrs. According to the offering page, 287 investors backed the firm, which easily topped its €400,000 initial funding goal. Investors received equity at a pre-money valuation of €5 million. Fagura is approved for secondary transactions of its shares and is a Seedrs nominee firm.
crowdfundinsider.com
Silicon Prairie Approved to Operate an ATS
Silicon Prairie has been approved to operate an Alternative Trading System (ATS). An ATS is similar to a securities exchange but with different regulatory requirements. An entity must first be approved as a broker-dealer before applying to become an ATS. This will enable Silicon Prairie to offer secondary trading in securities.
crowdfundinsider.com
Integrated Payments Provider Bluefin Adds Network Tokenization through Visa Technology
Bluefin, which claims to be a leader in integrated payments and data and payment security, today announced it has teamed up with Visa for network tokenization. Through this collaboration, Bluefin will “integrate directly with Visa to provide network tokens across card brands.”. Bluefin will “provide the network tokenization option...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Crypto Startup Solvo Finance Announces Integration with Fireblocks
Solvo Finance, an EU-based cryptocurrency startup, has announced that their forthcoming crypto investing app will integrate Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform “to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations.”. With the support of Fireblocks’ battle-tested technology, Solvo will be able “to provide world-class security for customers’ digital...
crowdfundinsider.com
Credit, Charge Card Payments in Hong Kong to Exceed $100B by 2026: Report
The Hong Kong credit and charge card payments market is set “to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% between 2022–2026 to reach HKD 831.9 billion ($106.7 billion) in 2026, driven by a significant shift in consumer preferences towards non-cash payment methods and recovery in consumer spending,” forecasts GlobalData, a data and analytics company.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Custody Firm Copper Appoints Former Chancellor Philip Hammond as Chair
Copper.co, the provider of institutional digital asset custody and trading solutions, announces the appointment of Lord (Philip) Hammond of Runnymede, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, as Chair. He takes up this role with “immediate effect.”. Lord Hammond has “served as a Senior Adviser to Copper since October 2021.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Lloyds Banking Group Invests £4M in Car Management App Caura for UK Drivers
Lloyds Banking Group has invested £4 million in Caura, an all-in-one motoring app designed to take the hassle out of car ownership. Caura for iOS and Android “provides a single, highly intuitive interface for all driving related payments.” It serves “the 30 million motorists in the UK today who currently find themselves using between 8-10 apps and websites to manage their vehicles.”
Comments / 0