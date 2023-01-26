Read full article on original website
WJCL
Hinesville 12-year-old flown to Savannah hospital after being hit by car
HINESVILLE, Ga. — A 12-year-old had to be flown to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car in Hinesville. It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the Hinesville Police Department, the child was walking along the side of the roadway on Shaw Road and Forest Lake Drive when he was hit.
wtoc.com
12-year-old hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A 12-year-old is left in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle earlier Saturday night in Hinesville. According to Hinesville Police Department Assistant Chief Maj. Tracey Howard, the child was walking along the side of Shaw Road and Forest Lake Drive before 6:30 p.m. when he came into contact with a vehicle.
wtoc.com
Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse Sgt. Bobby. Sgt. Bobby, 22, the longest serving horse with the SPD Mounted Patrol, passed away Friday night in his stall. Police say he joined the unit in 2004 at the age of 3 and...
WJCL
Richmond Hill Cares renovating home gifted to Caitlin Jensen
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A home in Richmond Hill is in the final days of renovation. But this is no ordinary home; it was gifted to Caitlin Jensen and her family. Jensen, a Georgia Southern graduate says she visited a chiropractor in June and left with four dissected arteries. That led to a stroke and heart attack that left her without a pulse for 10 minutes.
Trial in the murder of Bonnie Rushing set to begin
The trial proceedings for Lee Allen Mayhew, who is accused of murdering Bulloch County native Bonnie Lanier Rushing in October of 2020, will begin this week in the Superior Court of Bulloch County. Motion hearings took place on Friday, January 27, during which Mayhew filed a motion to replace his...
WJCL
GSP: Driver involved in high-speed chase through Savannah gets away
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The search is on for a driver who led troopers on a high-speed chase through Savannah on Saturday. The chase began when troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger on MLK Jr. Blvd. near Oglethorpe Ave. on Saturday night. At one...
WJCL
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigates domestic-related situation
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic-related situation that unfolded in the Woodbridge community in greater Bluffton on Saturday. There was a large law enforcement presence in the area as deputies worked to safely resolve the situation. This is a developing story. We...
live5news.com
Driver trapped, rescued after Beaufort Co. crash
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver is recovering after a Sunday afternoon crash left them injured and, for a time, trapped inside their car. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 2 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road by Oak Bluff Court. Emergency crews arrived on the scene and found one of...
WJCL
Stiles Ave. reopened after cement truck spill
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update:Savannah police said after three hours of work, Stiles Avenue has reopened. The Savannah Police Department tweeted on Saturday that part of Stiles Avenue is closed after a cement truck spilled, leaving a trail of concrete behind it. SPD said it happened on Stiles Avenue between...
Shooting in Statesboro leaves one man hospitalized
Updated 12:11 PM 1/26/ 23 – Statesboro Police Officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 around 11:30 PM at One Eleven South apartments located at 111 Rucker Lane in the City of Statesboro. Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Chief confirmed that a 20 year old male was...
live5news.com
Beaufort man facing DUI charges in crash that left cop injured
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bluffton police officer is recovering after investigators say he was injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
wtoc.com
2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
WJCL
Bluffton officials to hold open community discussion regarding killing of Tyre Nichols
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Bluffton Police Chief, town officials and members of Bluffton MLK Observance Committee will host an open discussion Tuesday to give people an opportunity to voice their emotions about the killing of Tyre Nichols. The discussion will take place at the Rotary Community Center within Oscar...
wtoc.com
Man indicted on murder charges for killing ex-girlfriend at work on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at work has been indicted on murder charges. Alphonso Xavier Irving, 22, is charged in a five-count indictment issued Wednesday by a Chatham County grand jury. Savannah Police say he shot 19-year-old Natalie Sampayo on Dec. 15 while she...
WJCL
Prosecutors seek dental records of mother charged in Quinton Simon's disappearance, death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: No word if cameras will be allowed in court during Leilani Simon trial. The State of Georgia is seeking possible new evidence in the death of a Savannah toddler whose mother is charged with his murder. On Friday, the State subpoenaed Aspen Dental...
allongeorgia.com
Savannah Man Faces Prison After Admitting to Second Bank Robbery
A Chatham County man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting that he robbed a Savannah bank, just seven years after he was sent to state prison for a prior bank robbery. Shawn Kelly, 45, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of Bank...
wtoc.com
Property crime up 10% in unincorporated Chatham County, according to police
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley provided an update on crime in the county at Friday morning’s county commission meeting – giving an overview of last year compared to 2021. Overall, total crime has increased while violent crime is on the decline. The...
WJCL
Traffic Alert: Dean Forest Road at I-16 to be closed for 4 days in February
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Dean Forest Road at I-16 will be closed for four days in February. The closure is expected to begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. It is expected to end at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. During the closure, the I-16 eastbound off-ramp...
WJCL
Murdaugh: Live courtroom video as double murder trial of disbarred attorney enters 2nd week
Court will resume Monday at 9:30 a.m. Check back to watch live footage. On Friday, the jury in the trial of Alex Murdaugh heard from three law enforcement personnel who painted a picture of what they learned the night of the murders and at the crime scene. Below video: Recap...
wtoc.com
Richard Davis former mayor of Richmond Hill dies
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richard Davis a former mayor of Richmond Hill has passed away. The city confirming the news on their Facebook page. They say Davis served on City Council for ten years before being elected mayor in 1989. In addition, he played mayor roles in starting the...
