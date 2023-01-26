ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

12-year-old hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A 12-year-old is left in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle earlier Saturday night in Hinesville. According to Hinesville Police Department Assistant Chief Maj. Tracey Howard, the child was walking along the side of Shaw Road and Forest Lake Drive before 6:30 p.m. when he came into contact with a vehicle.
HINESVILLE, GA
WJCL

Richmond Hill Cares renovating home gifted to Caitlin Jensen

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A home in Richmond Hill is in the final days of renovation. But this is no ordinary home; it was gifted to Caitlin Jensen and her family. Jensen, a Georgia Southern graduate says she visited a chiropractor in June and left with four dissected arteries. That led to a stroke and heart attack that left her without a pulse for 10 minutes.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
live5news.com

Driver trapped, rescued after Beaufort Co. crash

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver is recovering after a Sunday afternoon crash left them injured and, for a time, trapped inside their car. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 2 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road by Oak Bluff Court. Emergency crews arrived on the scene and found one of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Stiles Ave. reopened after cement truck spill

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update:Savannah police said after three hours of work, Stiles Avenue has reopened. The Savannah Police Department tweeted on Saturday that part of Stiles Avenue is closed after a cement truck spilled, leaving a trail of concrete behind it. SPD said it happened on Stiles Avenue between...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Shooting in Statesboro leaves one man hospitalized

Updated 12:11 PM 1/26/ 23 – Statesboro Police Officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 around 11:30 PM at One Eleven South apartments located at 111 Rucker Lane in the City of Statesboro. Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Chief confirmed that a 20 year old male was...
STATESBORO, GA
live5news.com

Beaufort man facing DUI charges in crash that left cop injured

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bluffton police officer is recovering after investigators say he was injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Savannah Man Faces Prison After Admitting to Second Bank Robbery

A Chatham County man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting that he robbed a Savannah bank, just seven years after he was sent to state prison for a prior bank robbery. Shawn Kelly, 45, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of Bank...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Richard Davis former mayor of Richmond Hill dies

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richard Davis a former mayor of Richmond Hill has passed away. The city confirming the news on their Facebook page. They say Davis served on City Council for ten years before being elected mayor in 1989. In addition, he played mayor roles in starting the...
RICHMOND HILL, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy