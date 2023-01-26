Read full article on original website
Indiana Senate bill could require school board candidates to affiliate with a party, or as an independent
INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana School Boards Association is voicing its concern over a new senate bill. If passed, the bill would make school board candidates run for election under a political party. They could also choose to run as an independent. People on both sides of this issue say...
2023 Mrs. Tippecanoe County prepares for Mrs. Indiana pagent
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mrs. Indiana Pageant is just a little over a month away and Mrs. Tippecanoe, Rachael Stainko is preparing to take the stage March 4th for the first time in a decade. She shared with WLFI her unlikely start in the pageant world and what representing Tippecanoe County means to her.
New Mexico grand jury indicts failed GOP candidate accused of shooting at Democratic officials' homes
The failed GOP candidate accused of shooting at Democratic officials' homes in Alburquerque, New Mexico, was indicted by a grand jury on 14 counts of shooting and firearms charges, the Bernalillo County District Attorney's office announced in a statement Monday. Solomon Peña is currently in jail awaiting trial after being...
January 30, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update-Major Winter Storm/Ice Storm Southwest & South of Here As Arctic Air Flows South.....We Are Looking OK, However....
The Winter Weather Advisory has expired for parts of the area after some light glazing & a coating to dusting of snow (trace to 0.5" snow reported). Brutally cold air with temperatures up to 40 degrees below normal is bleeding through the Rockies to as far west as California & the Pacific Northwest & into through the Plains.
