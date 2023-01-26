ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Mrs. Tippecanoe County prepares for Mrs. Indiana pagent

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mrs. Indiana Pageant is just a little over a month away and Mrs. Tippecanoe, Rachael Stainko is preparing to take the stage March 4th for the first time in a decade. She shared with WLFI her unlikely start in the pageant world and what representing Tippecanoe County means to her.
January 30, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update-Major Winter Storm/Ice Storm Southwest & South of Here As Arctic Air Flows South.....We Are Looking OK, However....

The Winter Weather Advisory has expired for parts of the area after some light glazing & a coating to dusting of snow (trace to 0.5" snow reported). Brutally cold air with temperatures up to 40 degrees below normal is bleeding through the Rockies to as far west as California & the Pacific Northwest & into through the Plains.
