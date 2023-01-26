ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

warricknews.com

Indiana to begin dropping ineligible Medicaid members April 30

Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who have received their health coverage through Indiana Medicaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic will begin to be removed from the state's Medicaid rolls April 30 if they no longer meet standard eligibility guidelines. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) recently confirmed the upcoming...
WTHR

Bill would make secretly tracking someone illegal in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — State legislators have filed multiple bills that would make tracking someone with a GPS device without their knowledge a crime in Indiana. The legislation is motivated by escalating cases of stalking and domestic violence using tracking devices like Apple AirTags. Senate Bill 83 would create the crime...
Edy Zoo

Gun Reform advocates in Indiana face difficult battle despite growing support for change

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - Gun reform advocates in Indiana face a difficult battle to pass legislation, but they remain hopeful that public sentiment on firearms safety is beginning to shift. According to the Pew Research Center, more than 70% of Americans believe gun violence is either a "moderate" or "major" problem in the country, giving added impetus for potential change.
95.3 MNC

Lawmakers consider bill that would overhaul state-run mental health services

Lawmakers are considering a bill in the State Senate as part of Governor Holcomb’s healthcare agenda that would drastically overhaul state-run services for mental health. Senate Bill 1 would accomplish a myriad of things if it becomes law such as increasing collaboration between the state and the US Department of Health when it comes to mental health services.
95.3 MNC

Bucshon: Big tech should be held responsible for online fentanyl sales

Big tech needs to be held responsible for sales of fentanyl on their platforms, so says an Indiana representative in Congress. “I want to say this: it’s not only young children, but adult children that are at risk not only on social media but texting,” said Representative Larry Bucshon, Republican from Indiana, discussing online fentanyl sales at a House Energy and Commerce Committee Republican roundtable Wednesday.
indianapublicradio.org

End of the federal public health emergency prompts confusion for recipients and providers

With the end of the federal public health emergency, some Medicaid recipients may no longer be eligible for continued coverage. During this emergency, some Medicaid programs, including traditional Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and the Healthy Indiana Plan, had a hold on traditional rules that required updated paperwork and documentation to remain eligible for coverage.
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana State Police Seeks Police Officers For The 84th Lateral Recruit Academy

The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 84th Lateral Recruit Academy. Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on Sunday, April 27, 2023.
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Governor Signs Renewable Energy Bill

Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill establishing a statewide site selection process for wind and solar projects. The legislation is effective immediately. The new site standards regulate commercial wind energy and solar energy projects. The bill establishes distances from residences, occupied buildings and other property where wind and solar...
WEHT/WTVW

Throwing star ban challenged in Indiana

INDIANA (WEHT) — In Indiana, you can legally own an array of guns, but carrying a throwing star could land you some time in jail. Two Indiana lawmakers are working to change that. Owning, selling, manufacturing or importing a throwing star in Indiana is a currently a Class C misdemeanor offense. Proposed by Sen. Liz […]
indypolitics.org

Hoosiers to See an Average 15% Property Tax Increase

A study by the Association of Indiana Counties shows Hoosiers could see an average 15-percent increase in their residential property taxes this year. The Association of Indiana Counties has completed its property tax study. The video above features David Botorff, the head of AIC. He explains the reasons for the...
WFYI

How Indiana’s Black female veterans support each other after military service

For Dr. Dorothy Simpson-Taylor, serving in the U.S. Air Force was just the beginning of her contribution to her country and community. From 1963 to 1965, she served as a statistical specialist, collecting and analyzing data during the Vietnam War. After an honorable discharge, she began to advocate for veterans, a practice that has lasted more than 50 years, and now, the 78-year-old Black woman continues to serve veterans through the Sister Soldier Network.
city-countyobserver.com

Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA Announce Affordable Housing iInvestment

INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 26, 2023) – Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) Board of Directors today announced the recipients of the 2023 Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, which is used to incentivize private developers to fund the construction, acquisition, and rehabilitation of affordable housing communities throughout Indiana.
Times-Union Newspaper

Secretary Of Commerce Says Indiana A ‘Strong Competitor’ Economically

WINONA LAKE - Bradley B. Chambers is paid $0.99 a year to serve as the secretary of commerce for the state of Indiana. “When Governor (Eric) Holcomb asked him to do the job, I think he said no a dozen times or so, but then when he said yes, he said just pay me a dollar a year, preserve the state’s assets,” Lake City Bank President and CEO David Findlay said when introducing Chambers. “And then, the most important thing and value to us in the business community is that he is a lifelong entrepreneur.”
newsfromthestates.com

Voting rights stripped from some Hoosiers in bill

Indiana Republicans moved a bill Wednesday to take away voting rights for a decade from those who commit felony voter fraud. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hoosiers convicted of felony vote fraud offenses wouldn’t be able to cast a ballot for 10 years under a bill passed 6-4 by the House Elections Committee Wednesday.
