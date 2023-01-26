Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Jalen Hurts named finalist for MVP ahead of NFC Title Game | THE CARTON SHOW
Misleading headlines aside, Jalen Hurts is a MVP Finalist, and Craig Carton and Greg Jennings decide whether the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback is getting the respect he deserves heading into the the NFC Championship game against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. Watch as they dissect a quote from his teammate Dre Greenlaw on his QB's improvement, and how that quote has been misconstrued, and whether they believe Hurts will win the MVP Title after leading his team to a 14-3 season.
The Eagles hoist the NFC Championship trophy and Jalen Hurts leads fans in singing 'Fly Eagles Fly'
The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated the NFC Championship after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7. Quarterback Jalen Hurts sung "Fly Eagles Fly" with Eagles' fans.
Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow is the new Tom Brady-Peyton Manning rivalry | THE HERD
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in their second AFC Championship Game facing each other. While the most recent rivalry was Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning, fans wondered who will follow the two legends. Josh Allen vs. Mahomes was one option after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs two AFC title games ago but Colin Cowherd explains why the real one is the KC QB against Burrow.
Eagles set to host 49ers in NFC Championship Game | UNDISPUTED
According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on FOX and Philly remains a (-2.5) favorite. After Deebo Samuel doubted how loud Philly fans will be, Nick Sirianni told Eagles fans yesterday to quote: 'be you.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the NFC Championship Game winner.
What were the best trash talk moments of the NFL season?
You know the beef is real when your mayor gets involved. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are quickly developing into one of the NFL's premier rivalries. Both young titans in the AFC, it's becoming clear that both squads will likely face each other in crucial postseason matchups for years to come.
Ohio State hires James Laurinaitis & Tennessee extends Huepel's contract | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed Ohio State Buckeyes hiring former linebacker James Laurinaitis as a defensive GA. Joel believes that Laurinaitis can help transform the defense into a powerhouse like the offense is for wide receivers. He then discussed the Tennessee Volunteers giving Josh Huepel a contract extension after their 11-win season.
Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup: Who has the edge in Super Bowl LVII?
There was plenty of drama on the way to this point, but here we are: the AFC's No. 1 team will face the NFC's No. 1 team two weeks from now at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It'll be the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, Feb. 12 on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The matchup is almost too good to be true.
Brock Purdy injury leads to ugly loss to Eagles, end of 49ers' promising season
In the end, the San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan's quarterback-friendly offense finally ran out of healthy bodies at the most important position on the field. When rookie Brock Purdy suffered a painful elbow injury on a strip sack by Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick with 7:03 left in the first quarter, that pretty much ended any chance for the 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). The Eagles cruised to a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, with Philadelphia advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time since after the 2017 season.
Travis Kelce's snub, Eagles' X-factor, Bengals defense & more! | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
On this week's edition of "Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet". Schrager discusses the hottest topics in the NFL heading into the Championship round of the NFL Playoffs. He discusses topics such as Travis Kecle's snub for the Kansas City Chiefs, The Cincinnati Bengals' defense, Philadelphia Eagles' X-factors and more.
Chiefs beat Bengals in AFC Championship: Social reaction, Kelce's comments
The Chiefs got their revenge, beating the Bengals 23-20 in a thriller to avenge last season's loss in the AFC Championship. Patrick Mahomes' desperate scramble and a late hit penalty on the Bengals' Joseph Ossai set the Chiefs up for a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left, sending Mahomes back to the Super Bowl for the third time in his five seasons as a starter.
Packers reportedly prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are entering the offseason at odds for the third year in a row. This time, the two sides might actually part ways. Trading the four-time NFL MVP remains an option for financial reasons, the state of the franchise and ultimately the feelings of both the team and Rodgers, ESPN reported Sunday.
Bengals belong among NFL's elite. But this year, they fell just short
In the end, it was just a bit too much for the Cincinnati Bengals. And not quite enough. A bit too much desperation, tenacity and big play ability from the Kansas City Chiefs, who avoided having to make the galling admission that there is a team which has their number.
Zac Taylor, Bengals defend Joseph Ossai after costly penalty
A self-inflicted error by defensive end Joseph Ossai might have cost the Cincinnati Bengals an AFC title and a trip to the Super Bowl, but their coach doesn't want to pin their 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on one play. Zac Taylor deflected blame off Ossai, who hit...
Eagles' dynamic duo of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith both want the ball. That works
A.J. Brown was angry, the cameras caught him and the timing couldn't have been worse. It was late in the Philadelphia Eagles' blowout win over the Giants in the playoffs last Saturday night. Everyone in Philadelphia should have been happy. But Brown wanted the ball. "If you throw the ball...
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Early lines for Chiefs-Eagles; Philadelphia opens as favorite
It will be Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX in Super Bowl LVII in a battle of 16-3 teams on Feb. 12 in Arizona. From a gambling perspective, the Eagles opened as the favorite at FOX Bet. There is still...
Cowherd picks AFC, NFC Championship Games in 'Blazin' 2' roundup
There are only three games remaining in the NFL postseason as we've reached NFL championship Sunday. That isn't stopping Colin Cowherd from making his picks though. On Friday's airing of "The Herd," Cowherd shared his conference championship picks in his latest "Blazin' 2" roundup. Here are Cowherd's picks, with odds...
