Craig County, VA

WSLS

Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Sunday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police said around 9:30 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers found a man...
ROANOKE, VA
WJHL

Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of […]
ROANOKE, VA
WJHL

Charges pending after bomb threat at Wytheville gas station

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Criminal charges are pending for a West Virginia, 14-year-old that allegedly made multiple bomb threats at gas stations in the Wytheville area. The Wytheville Police Department says at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 the Go Mart gas station on East Main Street received a bomb threat. An investigation with an […]
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WSLS

Wythe County authorities identify man found dead in burning vehicle

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the man who was found dead in Crockett, Virginia earlier this month. As we’ve reported previously, on Jan. 13, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Saint Paul Church Road for the report of a fire, and when deputies and the Rural Retreat Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found a dead body inside of a burning vehicle.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke Police arrest man for murder of juvenile female

(from Roanoke PD) On January 21, 2023 at approximately 11:50 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 of a call concerning an injured child at a residence in the 2100 block of Russell Avenue SW. Roanoke Fire-EMS had transported an unresponsive juvenile female to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries prior to officers arriving on scene. Officers who responded to the scene located an adult male and three other juveniles inside the residence.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with shots fired incident in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested and charged after a shots fired incident in Lynchburg Wednesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police said just before 9 p.m., several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the 6200 block of Old Mill Road. Officers say they responded...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke City Jail incident being investigated by Virginia State Police

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office said they have asked state police to investigate a deputy’s alleged misconduct. Virginia State Police said they were asked by the Sheriff’s Office to investigate an incident at the Roanoke City Jail, but did not detail what exactly happened.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

22-year-old shot and killed by police after domestic disturbance call in Craig County: VSP

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot by police in Craig County on Wednesday. The Craig County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 400 block of John's Creek Road. When officers arrived, they were told that a person inside the home was armed and a firearm had been discharged. In response, negotiators and a tactical team were called to the scene.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of man found dead inside burned vehicle

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim of a homicide. Ronnie Lee Akers, 59, was found dead in a burned vehicle January 13, 2023. Information about the cause of death has not been released. Deputies had responded to his...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Emergency services respond to vehicle accident in Sophia

SOPHIA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Several emergency units responded to the Sophia area Tuesday morning regarding a vehicle accident which had taken place. The Coal City Volunteer Fire Department reports that on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at around 7:00am, Coal City VFD units were dispatched to the 300 Block of Independence Road in Sophia to assist with a vehicle accident.
SOPHIA, WV
WVNS

Suspect identified in recent Beckley business break-ins

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers at Beckley Police Department along with officials from Raleigh County Sheriff confirm the identity of the suspect responsible for the recent series of break-ins along Johnstown Road in Beckley. On Wednesday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11p.m., officers on patrol noticed a possible breaking and entering had occurred. The glass […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSET

Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Henry County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect in theft investigation

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a suspect allegedly involved in an ongoing theft investigation. Investigators say that multiple items were stolen during a break-in at Backlot Hair Design on Daniels Creek Road, as well as, the Stone Memorial Church and its storage building on Virginia Avenue. […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Wytheville Police reopen East Main Street after suspicious package found

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. East Main Street in Wytheville has reopened after crews were investigating a suspicious package inside of a mailbox, according to the Wytheville Police Department. On Friday evening, East Main Street was closed from Withers Road to Withers Lane because of a suspicious package inside of...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke man charged with multiple felonies after violent task operation

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police has reported a man was charged with drug and weapon possession in a joint violent task force operation in October 2022. In an investigation, Virginia State Police and officials including the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force obtained a search warrant to search a home on the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW after they found a package containing narcotics.
ROANOKE, VA

