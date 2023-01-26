Read full article on original website
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Sunday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police said around 9:30 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers found a man...
Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of […]
Charges pending after bomb threat at Wytheville gas station
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Criminal charges are pending for a West Virginia, 14-year-old that allegedly made multiple bomb threats at gas stations in the Wytheville area. The Wytheville Police Department says at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 the Go Mart gas station on East Main Street received a bomb threat. An investigation with an […]
WSLS
Wythe County authorities identify man found dead in burning vehicle
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the man who was found dead in Crockett, Virginia earlier this month. As we’ve reported previously, on Jan. 13, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Saint Paul Church Road for the report of a fire, and when deputies and the Rural Retreat Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found a dead body inside of a burning vehicle.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Police arrest man for murder of juvenile female
(from Roanoke PD) On January 21, 2023 at approximately 11:50 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 of a call concerning an injured child at a residence in the 2100 block of Russell Avenue SW. Roanoke Fire-EMS had transported an unresponsive juvenile female to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries prior to officers arriving on scene. Officers who responded to the scene located an adult male and three other juveniles inside the residence.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with shots fired incident in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested and charged after a shots fired incident in Lynchburg Wednesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police said just before 9 p.m., several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the 6200 block of Old Mill Road. Officers say they responded...
wcyb.com
Man identified who was found shot dead inside burning car: Wythe County Sheriff
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man who was found shot dead inside a burning car in Wytheville on January 13 was identified as 59-year-old Ronnie Lee Akers, the Wythe County Sheriff's Office said. Just before 4 a.m. on that day, law enforcement arrived to Saint Paul Church Road...
WSLS
Roanoke City Jail incident being investigated by Virginia State Police
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office said they have asked state police to investigate a deputy’s alleged misconduct. Virginia State Police said they were asked by the Sheriff’s Office to investigate an incident at the Roanoke City Jail, but did not detail what exactly happened.
WSET
22-year-old shot and killed by police after domestic disturbance call in Craig County: VSP
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot by police in Craig County on Wednesday. The Craig County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 400 block of John's Creek Road. When officers arrived, they were told that a person inside the home was armed and a firearm had been discharged. In response, negotiators and a tactical team were called to the scene.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man found dead inside burned vehicle
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim of a homicide. Ronnie Lee Akers, 59, was found dead in a burned vehicle January 13, 2023. Information about the cause of death has not been released. Deputies had responded to his...
Emergency services respond to vehicle accident in Sophia
SOPHIA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Several emergency units responded to the Sophia area Tuesday morning regarding a vehicle accident which had taken place. The Coal City Volunteer Fire Department reports that on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at around 7:00am, Coal City VFD units were dispatched to the 300 Block of Independence Road in Sophia to assist with a vehicle accident.
Suspect identified in recent Beckley business break-ins
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers at Beckley Police Department along with officials from Raleigh County Sheriff confirm the identity of the suspect responsible for the recent series of break-ins along Johnstown Road in Beckley. On Wednesday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11p.m., officers on patrol noticed a possible breaking and entering had occurred. The glass […]
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
West Virginia man arrested for allegedly abusing, and kidnapping girlfriend
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A man has been arrested for allegedly beating, strangling, and keeping his girlfriend against her will on Thursday evening. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in Nallen, West Virginia, for a possible domestic violence situation. The FCSO says when they arrived at the home, they […]
Henry County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect in theft investigation
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a suspect allegedly involved in an ongoing theft investigation. Investigators say that multiple items were stolen during a break-in at Backlot Hair Design on Daniels Creek Road, as well as, the Stone Memorial Church and its storage building on Virginia Avenue. […]
wfxrtv.com
Authorities confirm bodies found in New River are connected to double homicide
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The medical examiner’s office has identified a body pulled from the New River on January 21 as 25-year-old Jamie Frazier. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Johnny Thomas and Frazier were last heard from in mid-December. They say Frazier was Thomas’ girlfriend.
Woman sentenced to prison, man pleads guilty after search warrant on Beckley hotel room
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two people from Raleigh County are facing prison time after a search warrant was carried out in a Beckley hotel room in 2021. According to court documents, on November 8, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a Beckley hotel room where Krystle Elaine Cresce, 34, of Glen Morgan, was […]
WSLS
Wytheville Police reopen East Main Street after suspicious package found
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. East Main Street in Wytheville has reopened after crews were investigating a suspicious package inside of a mailbox, according to the Wytheville Police Department. On Friday evening, East Main Street was closed from Withers Road to Withers Lane because of a suspicious package inside of...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man charged with multiple felonies after violent task operation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police has reported a man was charged with drug and weapon possession in a joint violent task force operation in October 2022. In an investigation, Virginia State Police and officials including the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force obtained a search warrant to search a home on the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW after they found a package containing narcotics.
Beckley man arrested after stealing debit card and charging .31 cents at Sheetz
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he trespassed at Sheetz and used a debit card that wasn’t his for .31 cents. According to Beckley Police, a woman had her wallet stolen from her vehicle, which had her I.D. card, Door Dash card, and debit card inside. She stated that someone attempted to use her card at Sheetz for .31 cents.
