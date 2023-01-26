Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Broken Arrow Teen Homicide Victim Identified
The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified. Officers found Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family said they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If...
News On 6
Hillcrest Medical Center Placed On Brief Lockdown After Early-Morning Shooting
Hillcrest Medical Center is resuming operations after going on a brief lockdown after a shooting in a parking garage early Monday morning. A hospital spokesperson says the facility, near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue, was placed on lockdown for about two hours. The lockdown was lifted at around 5 a.m.
News On 6
Tulsa Firefighters Released From Hospital Highway 75 Crash, TFD Urges Caution On Slick Roads
1/30/23 1:30 p.m. Update: The Tulsa Fire Department confirmed both firefighters are out of the hospital after being hit by a car while working a crash on Highway 75 Sunday night. TFD says one was treated and released from the hospital last night, while the other was released on Monday...
News On 6
2 Tulsa Firefighters Injured After Crash On Highway 75
The Tulsa Fire Department says two firefighters suffered no life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Highway 75 Sunday night. In a social post, TFD said a vehicle approaching the scene of a crash near 1100 southbound on Highway 75 lost control and crashed into the original car the firefighters were working on.
News On 6
Slick Road Conditions Leads To Busy Day For Paramedics, Tow Companies
The sleet left behind slick conditions around Tulsa, which led to a busy day for first responders and towing companies. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, EMSA stated paramedics have responded to 26 crashes. Seven people were taken to the hospital. A spokesperson said paramedics received additional calls from people...
News On 6
TFD Urges Drivers To Be Cautious After Firefighters Hit By Car
Two Tulsa firefighters are now out of the hospital after they were hit when a driver lost control on Sunday night. The incident happened along Highway 75 near Pine and Peoria, while crews were helping another driver who had lost control and hit a guard rail. TFD said after the...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Chief Comments On Tyre Nichols Video Release
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin voiced his support for Tyre Nichols' family after the release of the Memphis police video on Friday. In a letter posted online, he says the actions of the officers are "appalling and totally goes against all police training." Chief Franklin emphasizes that the actions of...
News On 6
More Than 20 People Graduate From Tulsa County Drug Court
More than 20 people are now graduates of the latest Drug Court class. The program is designed to put offenders dealing with drug and alcohol abuse on a path towards sobriety and to become better members of society. News On 6's Cal Day reported the details from the ceremony as...
News On 6
The City Lights Village Project Aims To Provide Housing To Homeless
A Tulsa family wants to make a difference in the homeless community, so they donated a home. This is part of a program from a non-profit called "City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma", which provides housing and supportive services in a gated community. This is the first completed tiny home in...
News On 6
Glamour Gowns & More In Broken Arrow Under New Ownership
A boutique in the Broken Arrow Rose District now has a new owner. The current owner is retiring, and the new owner says she's excited the store can be a tradition for those who need dresses for special occasions. Sarah Salyer says she saw on Facebook the owner of Glamour Gowns & More was retiring. Sarah says the store was a Broken Arrow staple, and she was sad to think of it closing, so she bought it.
News On 6
News On 6's Alyssa Miller Tracks Winter Weather Conditions Around Okmulgee
More winter weather is in the forecast on Tuesday morning after freezing rain and sleet made for some slick and hazardous road conditions across parts of Green Country. News On 6's Alyssa Miller offered the latest updates as she tracks road conditions around Okmulgee on Tuesday morning.
News On 6
City Of Sapulpa Implements New Downtown Design Standards To Spur Economy
Just a month after the Sapulpa Christmas Chute, city leaders say they’re looking forward to bringing more attractions to downtown Sapulpa. Sapulpa's downtown master plan has been in the works for the last couple of years and the community will soon start seeing the changes it will bring. People...
News On 6
Tulsa Community Celebrates East Asian Culture For Lunar New Year
As many people in Asia are still celebrating Lunar New Year, some groups here in Green Country are, too. The Asian World Experience at OU-Tulsa Schusterman Learning Center on Sunday was a free education fair encouraging educators, students, and families to immerse themselves in East Asian culture. Different cultural groups...
News On 6
Tulsa Public Schools Closed Monday Due To Winter Weather
Tulsa Public Schools has canceled classes for Monday because of the weather conditions. Superintendent Deborah Gist posted an announcement around 10 p.m. Sunday. It includes all schools and district office sites. Based on the most current information, and to prioritize the safety of our students and team members, Tulsa Public...
News On 6
Muskogee Community Comes Together To Support Small Businesses
Small businesses in Muskogee are joining forces to do something good. In a time when it’s harder than ever to run a small business, about two dozen have come together to help keep each other afloat; and it all started with a Facebook post. Cole Teehee is one of...
News On 6
Dr. Diane Horm With OU Tulsa Discusses New Study On Early Childhood Education
A new study out of OU-Tulsa could help change the way we approach Early Childhood Education. It turns out, quality options for Pre-K students could help set them up for success beyond just the next year. One of the lead authors of the study, Dr. Diane Horm with OU Tulsa,...
News On 6
Collinsville Hosts Business Decorating Contest To Help Attract Visitors
The city of Collinsville is celebrating Valentine’s Day a little early this year. Many of the local businesses in Collinsville have decorated their windows for what they’re calling "The Cupid Shoot". The community outreach team in Collinsville wanted to come up with a fun idea to introduce their...
News On 6
Oral Roberts Defeats Omaha 73-64
Connor Vanover’s 23 points helped Oral Roberts defeat Omaha 73-64 on Saturday night. Vanover also had 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Golden Eagles (19-4, 10-0 Summit League). Max Abmas scored 18 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Issac McBride had 13 points and seven rebounds. The Golden Eagles picked up their sixth straight win.
Comments / 0