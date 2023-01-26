ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Brock Purdy aims to become 1st Rookie QB in Super Bowl | THE HERD

Carson Palmer joins Colin Cowherd to talk quarterbacks ahead of the title games. The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make history by stamping a ticket to the Super Bowl with a rookie QB in Brock Purdy. Palmer tells Colin why he believes the Niners’ success has more to do with Kyle Shanahan’s coaching than Purdy’s skill.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow is the new Tom Brady-Peyton Manning rivalry | THE HERD

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in their second AFC Championship Game facing each other. While the most recent rivalry was Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning, fans wondered who will follow the two legends. Josh Allen vs. Mahomes was one option after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs two AFC title games ago but Colin Cowherd explains why the real one is the KC QB against Burrow.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Jalen Hurts named finalist for MVP ahead of NFC Title Game | THE CARTON SHOW

Misleading headlines aside, Jalen Hurts is a MVP Finalist, and Craig Carton and Greg Jennings decide whether the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback is getting the respect he deserves heading into the the NFC Championship game against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. Watch as they dissect a quote from his teammate Dre Greenlaw on his QB's improvement, and how that quote has been misconstrued, and whether they believe Hurts will win the MVP Title after leading his team to a 14-3 season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

What were the best trash talk moments of the NFL season?

You know the beef is real when your mayor gets involved. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are quickly developing into one of the NFL's premier rivalries. Both young titans in the AFC, it's becoming clear that both squads will likely face each other in crucial postseason matchups for years to come.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Packers reportedly prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are entering the offseason at odds for the third year in a row. This time, the two sides might actually part ways. Trading the four-time NFL MVP remains an option for financial reasons, the state of the franchise and ultimately the feelings of both the team and Rodgers, ESPN reported Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Is Mike McCarthy given too much power as HC of the Dallas Cowboys? | SPEAK

Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss whether Jerry Jones is giving Mike McCarthy too much power as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Helman weighs in on McCarthy's power and explains he is not being given too much power because his impact has led the Cowboys to success in back-to-back seasons.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup: Who has the edge in Super Bowl LVII?

There was plenty of drama on the way to this point, but here we are: the AFC's No. 1 team will face the NFC's No. 1 team two weeks from now at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It'll be the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, Feb. 12 on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The matchup is almost too good to be true.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Brock Purdy injury leads to ugly loss to Eagles, end of 49ers' promising season

In the end, the San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan's quarterback-friendly offense finally ran out of healthy bodies at the most important position on the field. When rookie Brock Purdy suffered a painful elbow injury on a strip sack by Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick with 7:03 left in the first quarter, that pretty much ended any chance for the 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). The Eagles cruised to a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, with Philadelphia advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time since after the 2017 season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Zac Taylor, Bengals defend Joseph Ossai after costly penalty

A self-inflicted error by defensive end Joseph Ossai might have cost the Cincinnati Bengals an AFC title and a trip to the Super Bowl, but their coach doesn't want to pin their 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on one play. Zac Taylor deflected blame off Ossai, who hit...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Chiefs beat Bengals in AFC Championship: Social reaction, Kelce's comments

The Chiefs got their revenge, beating the Bengals 23-20 in a thriller to avenge last season's loss in the AFC Championship. Patrick Mahomes' desperate scramble and a late hit penalty on the Bengals' Joseph Ossai set the Chiefs up for a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left, sending Mahomes back to the Super Bowl for the third time in his five seasons as a starter.
CINCINNATI, OH

