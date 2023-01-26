Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Brock Purdy aims to become 1st Rookie QB in Super Bowl | THE HERD
Carson Palmer joins Colin Cowherd to talk quarterbacks ahead of the title games. The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make history by stamping a ticket to the Super Bowl with a rookie QB in Brock Purdy. Palmer tells Colin why he believes the Niners’ success has more to do with Kyle Shanahan’s coaching than Purdy’s skill.
Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow is the new Tom Brady-Peyton Manning rivalry | THE HERD
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in their second AFC Championship Game facing each other. While the most recent rivalry was Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning, fans wondered who will follow the two legends. Josh Allen vs. Mahomes was one option after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs two AFC title games ago but Colin Cowherd explains why the real one is the KC QB against Burrow.
Jalen Hurts named finalist for MVP ahead of NFC Title Game | THE CARTON SHOW
Misleading headlines aside, Jalen Hurts is a MVP Finalist, and Craig Carton and Greg Jennings decide whether the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback is getting the respect he deserves heading into the the NFC Championship game against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. Watch as they dissect a quote from his teammate Dre Greenlaw on his QB's improvement, and how that quote has been misconstrued, and whether they believe Hurts will win the MVP Title after leading his team to a 14-3 season.
The Eagles hoist the NFC Championship trophy and Jalen Hurts leads fans in singing 'Fly Eagles Fly'
The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated the NFC Championship after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7. Quarterback Jalen Hurts sung "Fly Eagles Fly" with Eagles' fans.
What were the best trash talk moments of the NFL season?
You know the beef is real when your mayor gets involved. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are quickly developing into one of the NFL's premier rivalries. Both young titans in the AFC, it's becoming clear that both squads will likely face each other in crucial postseason matchups for years to come.
Packers reportedly prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are entering the offseason at odds for the third year in a row. This time, the two sides might actually part ways. Trading the four-time NFL MVP remains an option for financial reasons, the state of the franchise and ultimately the feelings of both the team and Rodgers, ESPN reported Sunday.
Is Mike McCarthy given too much power as HC of the Dallas Cowboys? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss whether Jerry Jones is giving Mike McCarthy too much power as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Helman weighs in on McCarthy's power and explains he is not being given too much power because his impact has led the Cowboys to success in back-to-back seasons.
Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup: Who has the edge in Super Bowl LVII?
There was plenty of drama on the way to this point, but here we are: the AFC's No. 1 team will face the NFC's No. 1 team two weeks from now at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It'll be the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, Feb. 12 on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The matchup is almost too good to be true.
Ohio State hires James Laurinaitis & Tennessee extends Huepel's contract | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed Ohio State Buckeyes hiring former linebacker James Laurinaitis as a defensive GA. Joel believes that Laurinaitis can help transform the defense into a powerhouse like the offense is for wide receivers. He then discussed the Tennessee Volunteers giving Josh Huepel a contract extension after their 11-win season.
Brock Purdy injury leads to ugly loss to Eagles, end of 49ers' promising season
In the end, the San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan's quarterback-friendly offense finally ran out of healthy bodies at the most important position on the field. When rookie Brock Purdy suffered a painful elbow injury on a strip sack by Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick with 7:03 left in the first quarter, that pretty much ended any chance for the 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). The Eagles cruised to a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, with Philadelphia advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time since after the 2017 season.
Travis Kelce's snub, Eagles' X-factor, Bengals defense & more! | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
On this week's edition of "Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet". Schrager discusses the hottest topics in the NFL heading into the Championship round of the NFL Playoffs. He discusses topics such as Travis Kecle's snub for the Kansas City Chiefs, The Cincinnati Bengals' defense, Philadelphia Eagles' X-factors and more.
'FOX NFL Sunday' crew debate best QB in closing minutes ft. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, & Jalen Hurts
The "FOX NFL Sunday" crew debate which QB they want with the ball in their hands to close the game between Bengals' Joe Burrow, Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Eagles' Jalen Hurts, and 49ers' Brock Purdy. The "FOX NFL Sunday" also touch on topics such as which team has the best offense and defense.
Zac Taylor, Bengals defend Joseph Ossai after costly penalty
A self-inflicted error by defensive end Joseph Ossai might have cost the Cincinnati Bengals an AFC title and a trip to the Super Bowl, but their coach doesn't want to pin their 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on one play. Zac Taylor deflected blame off Ossai, who hit...
Chiefs beat Bengals in AFC Championship: Social reaction, Kelce's comments
The Chiefs got their revenge, beating the Bengals 23-20 in a thriller to avenge last season's loss in the AFC Championship. Patrick Mahomes' desperate scramble and a late hit penalty on the Bengals' Joseph Ossai set the Chiefs up for a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left, sending Mahomes back to the Super Bowl for the third time in his five seasons as a starter.
Eagles' dynamic duo of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith both want the ball. That works
A.J. Brown was angry, the cameras caught him and the timing couldn't have been worse. It was late in the Philadelphia Eagles' blowout win over the Giants in the playoffs last Saturday night. Everyone in Philadelphia should have been happy. But Brown wanted the ball. "If you throw the ball...
Bengals belong among NFL's elite. But this year, they fell just short
In the end, it was just a bit too much for the Cincinnati Bengals. And not quite enough. A bit too much desperation, tenacity and big play ability from the Kansas City Chiefs, who avoided having to make the galling admission that there is a team which has their number.
How Jaguars can become true contenders in 2023: An offseason checklist
After the Jaguars' divisional-round playoff loss to the Chiefs, coach Doug Pederson made known what the standard in Jacksonville will be for 2023 and beyond. "We want to be one of the four, five, or six teams in the AFC every year," he said. "Our guys believe that." So, what...
