NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'
According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes. While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
Steelers Aren't Serious About Keeping Mitch Trubisky
The Pittsburgh Steelers are putting up a smoke screen about their backup quarterback.
Steelers' Ike Taylor Detailed Absolutely Cussing Out The Overwhelmed Marvin Lewis And Entire Bengals Sideline Back In 2005
Former Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Ike Taylor shared an amazing story on his podcast, Bleav in Steelers, which he co-hosts with Mark Bergin. The season may be over now for the Steelers but the playoffs are underway for the remaining teams. Bergin asked Taylor what his, "welcome to the NFL playoffs moment" was.
Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team
Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
Steelers president hints at new draft strategy
The Steelers hired a new regime following last year's draft. Owner Art Rooney II said there could be a change in draft strategy with the new faces in charge. General manager Omar Khan and assistant general manager Andy Weidl have already put their stamp on the team and will look to continue doing so in late April.
Former Steelers CB Ike Taylor's Revealing Answer On The One Man Responsible For Matt Canada's Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers have elected to retain Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator. The decision is made, and no amount of grousing or histrionics is going to change that fact. Fans are despondent but have little choice but to move toward acceptance. At some point this summer before opening day the feeling will turn to optimism and the hope that somehow Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan know something we don’t about Canada.
Talking Chiefs-Bengals, AFC title game & Super Bowl with Star writers + you at 12a.m.
For the second straight year, the Chiefs and Bengals met for the AFC championship at Arrowhead, and we’re here to talk about it. Join Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell, along with beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell, with your questions and comments. We’ll start around 12...
Halftime Observations: Bengals Struggle Early, Trail Chiefs 13-6
KANSAS CITY — The Bengals might be in trouble. Cincinnati trails Kansas City 13-3 at halftime. They struggled to stop Patrick Mahomes and the offense was nonexistent for much of the first half. Here are some of our halftime observations:. Slow Start. The Bengals' offense struggled in the first...
Travis Kelce To Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval: ‘Shut Yo Mouth’
CINCINNATI — Travis Kelce was ready to call out Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval as soon as he touched the AFC Championship trophy following the Chiefs 23-20 win over the Bengals. Pureval posted an odd video decreeing Jan. 29 as "They Gotta Play Us Day" in Cincinnati. "Know your role,...
Falcons in Vegas: East Risers, Fallers & Notes from Shrine Bowl Day 2
LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff arrived at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas' Fertitta Complex just after 9 a.m., one hour before the start of the second day of East-West Shrine Bowl practice. Team personnel fluctuated on and off the practice field while the West team, coached...
Watch: Patrick Mahomes fires dart to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for Chiefs TD vs. Bengals
A banged up, hobbled Patrick Mahomes continues to make massive plays in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the latest putting the Chiefs up 20-13 late in the third quarter. The Chiefs led 13-3 early on after Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce, his top weapon, for a...
Steelers media member promotes false information about former fan-favorite
Covering the NFL isn’t as easy as most people think. And it gets harder the deeper you get. I’m specifically talking about once sources and inside informants get involved. A bad source can sink a reporter’s career and reputation in a heartbeat, so reporters and journalists -hell, even radio and TV personalities- have to be very judicious when selecting the information they promote.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman active vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game
The Chiefs have their All-Pro tight end for Sunday evening’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Travis Kelce (back) is not among the seven players the Chiefs designated as inactive. Kelce entered the weekend designated as questionable after he surprisingly showed up...
Steelers' T.J. Watt withdraws from Pro Bowl to recover from lingering injuries
T.J. Watt won’t participate in this year’s Pro Bowl games so he can recover from injuries that nagged him during the 2022 season. Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano will replace the Steelers outside linebacker, who missed most of the first half of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. He also played through a rib injury in the second half.
Pitt transfers call on WPIAL players to stay home
The each initially thought it was best to leave the area to further their football careers, now Phil Jurkovec tells current WPIAL stars to stay home
Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets eye-opening NFL Draft assessment from Todd McShay
ESPN analyst Todd McShay dropped an eye-opening 2023 NFL draft assessement about Ohio State football junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, according to a Friday article from MSN’s Mark Russell. “Coming into the season, prior to the injury, talking to scouts, it was like, ‘All right, his production was outstanding...
