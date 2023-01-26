ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'

According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes.  While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.  Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team

Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
Yardbarker

Steelers president hints at new draft strategy

The Steelers hired a new regime following last year's draft. Owner Art Rooney II said there could be a change in draft strategy with the new faces in charge. General manager Omar Khan and assistant general manager Andy Weidl have already put their stamp on the team and will look to continue doing so in late April.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Steelers CB Ike Taylor's Revealing Answer On The One Man Responsible For Matt Canada's Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers have elected to retain Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator. The decision is made, and no amount of grousing or histrionics is going to change that fact. Fans are despondent but have little choice but to move toward acceptance. At some point this summer before opening day the feeling will turn to optimism and the hope that somehow Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan know something we don’t about Canada.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Halftime Observations: Bengals Struggle Early, Trail Chiefs 13-6

KANSAS CITY — The Bengals might be in trouble. Cincinnati trails Kansas City 13-3 at halftime. They struggled to stop Patrick Mahomes and the offense was nonexistent for much of the first half. Here are some of our halftime observations:. Slow Start. The Bengals' offense struggled in the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Travis Kelce To Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval: ‘Shut Yo Mouth’

CINCINNATI — Travis Kelce was ready to call out Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval as soon as he touched the AFC Championship trophy following the Chiefs 23-20 win over the Bengals. Pureval posted an odd video decreeing Jan. 29 as "They Gotta Play Us Day" in Cincinnati. "Know your role,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Falcons in Vegas: East Risers, Fallers & Notes from Shrine Bowl Day 2

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff arrived at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas' Fertitta Complex just after 9 a.m., one hour before the start of the second day of East-West Shrine Bowl practice. Team personnel fluctuated on and off the practice field while the West team, coached...
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

Steelers media member promotes false information about former fan-favorite

Covering the NFL isn’t as easy as most people think. And it gets harder the deeper you get. I’m specifically talking about once sources and inside informants get involved. A bad source can sink a reporter’s career and reputation in a heartbeat, so reporters and journalists -hell, even radio and TV personalities- have to be very judicious when selecting the information they promote.
PITTSBURGH, PA

