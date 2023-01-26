Former Detroit Lions quarterback Kellen Moore is no longer the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. "After continuing through our end of season review process and having additional discussion, Kellen and the Cowboys reached a mutual decision to part ways," head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. "I want to thank Kellen for his deep commitment, hard work and dedication that were a core part of his time with the Cowboys. The production of our offense and his mentorship of Dak were at the center of Kellen's impact, and we are grateful for his tenure and leadership. We wish Kellen and his wife, Julie, and their family the absolute best as they set out on the next chapter of their lives."

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO