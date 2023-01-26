Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Wichita Eagle
Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
Wichita Eagle
Booher: 7-Round Detroit Lions 2023 Mock Draft
With the offseason upon the Detroit Lions, the focus remains on building a winner. Lions general manager Brad Holmes is facing a critical offseason, as the team’s 9-8 finish has the fanbase eager to return to the postseason. The Lions are aching to play in the playoffs, as it’s now been six seasons since the organization last made it.
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Reacts to Selection in Cowboys Mock Draft
It's anyone's guess where former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will end up once the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around in April. But even though Robinson will give the professional answer by saying he doesn't care which team drafts him, he clearly had a bit of added excitement once he saw that ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. had Robinson slated to go to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 26 overall in his latest mock draft.
Wichita Eagle
Frank Clark Calls Out Bengals Wide Receivers: ‘I Don’t Know What The Hell’ They Did
CINCINNATI — Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark had receipts ready during his postgame interviews following the Chiefs' 23-20 win in the AFC Championship Game. "They said they run the damn AFC, they lied," Clark declared. "They said we wasn't gonna whip they ass, they lied. Cincinnati Bengals who? Who Dat? Send they ass home. Sent they ass home. Where they at? In the locker room crying. One (Ja'Marr Chase), I don't know what the hell he did. 85 (Tee Higgins), I don't know what the hell he did but cry all day."
Wichita Eagle
Players the Saints Have Landed from Senior Bowl
It's Senior Bowl week, and there's plenty of reasons to be excited about. The Saints will have four coaches in Mobile, with two assistants on each team. The American Team will have Declan Doyle (tight ends) and Corey Robinson (safeties), while the National Team will have Ronald Curry (offensive coordinator) and D.J. Williams (tight ends).
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Draft: Boston College WR Zay Flowers says he can do “Everything”
Long after the end of the all-star game and the NFL Combine has concluded, one thing we might learn when the dust finally settles. Boston College receiver Zay Flowers quite possibly could be the highest drafted player attending the 2022 East West Shrine Bowl. Eagerly awaiting him to debut his...
Wichita Eagle
AFC Championship Referee Ron Torbert Addresses Botched Third Down In Second Half
CINCINNATI — "NFL Rigged" became a massive trending topic on Twitter Sunday night for a few unseemly reasons. Head official Ron Torbert completely lost control of the The AFC Championship Game in the second half. There was a crazy re-do for the Chiefs on a third down, no-calls on...
Wichita Eagle
How Chiefs’ 4th-string punt returner saved game vs. Bengals: ‘A full-circle moment’
Confetti fell from the sky at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium when Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub found receiver Skyy Moore on the field. “Redemption. That’s a redemption moment,” Toub told the Chiefs rookie as they embraced late Sunday night. “I told you you were gonna get a big one.”
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Part Ways With Former Lions QB Kellen Moore
Former Detroit Lions quarterback Kellen Moore is no longer the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. "After continuing through our end of season review process and having additional discussion, Kellen and the Cowboys reached a mutual decision to part ways," head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. "I want to thank Kellen for his deep commitment, hard work and dedication that were a core part of his time with the Cowboys. The production of our offense and his mentorship of Dak were at the center of Kellen's impact, and we are grateful for his tenure and leadership. We wish Kellen and his wife, Julie, and their family the absolute best as they set out on the next chapter of their lives."
Wichita Eagle
George Kittle Gives Brutally Honest Reaction to 49ers’ QB Woes in Loss to Eagles
On a day where injuries derailed the 49ers offense, George Kittle summed the outing up with a brutally honest assessment following Sunday’s 31–7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game. The star tight end contributed three catches for 32 yards in the contest, though it’s fair...
Wichita Eagle
Five Senior Bowl Prospects to Watch for Giants
Last week, we looked at which NFL Draft prospects the New York Giants could be interested in at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Today, we look at which prospects are participating in the Senior Bowl this week in which the Giants could be interested. Alabama LB Henry To'oTo'o. The SEC has...
Wichita Eagle
Thirteen Highly Specific Predictions for Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl stage is set, featuring a matchup between the Eagles and the Chiefs. The great stoic Epictetus once said: “If you want to improve, be content being thought of as foolish and stupid.” Such is the default setting of any aspiring sports prognosticator, who aims to be both bold and accurate.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Have Secret Weapon Who Built the Eagles Super Bowl Team
PITTSBURGH -- It's not totally known where Andy Weidl sits in the pecking order with the Pittsburgh Steelers front office. He's obviously high up, but how far below Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan does he fall?. If the Steelers were smart, which they are, they'll look at...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs grades: With admirable report card, KC advances to Super Bowl LVII vs. Eagles
It was the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, so it had to be a field-goal game. And this time it went the Chiefs’ way, as KC beat the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game. “It took everybody,” Patrick Mahomes said after the game. “I told our...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Shrine Bowl Notebook: Day 2 | QB Chase Brice Impresses
Las Vegas, NV. – You never know who will show up on the sidelines at the East-West Shrine Bowl practice at UNLV. On the day that the Cincinnati Bengals play for their second consecutive AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, former the team's former linebacker Vontaze Burfict roamed the sidelines along with Hollywood A-lister Mark Wahlberg’s crew.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones records first career postseason sack vs. Bengals
Well, check one off the list for Chris Jones. The Chiefs’ star defensive tackle now has his first career postseason sack, a mark that had eluded Jones prior to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bengals. With the Bengals trailing 3-0 and facing a third-and-18 from...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Draft: Shrine Bowl Weigh-In Observations
All-star bowl season is upon us. NFL scouts have dispersed across the country to watch members of the 2023 NFL Draft class put the finishing touches on their respective pre-draft resumes. The Shrine Bowl is one of a series of postseason bowl games that provide NFL prospects with the opportunity to bump up their draft stocks. Here’s what we learned from the 2023 Shrine Bowl weigh-in:
Wichita Eagle
Report: Ravens Seek Permission to Interview Eric Bieniemy
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same position in Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While it might Bieniemy a lateral move, the Ravens would give Bieniemy full authority to run the offense unlike...
