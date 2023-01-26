ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Wichita Eagle

Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Booher: 7-Round Detroit Lions 2023 Mock Draft

With the offseason upon the Detroit Lions, the focus remains on building a winner. Lions general manager Brad Holmes is facing a critical offseason, as the team’s 9-8 finish has the fanbase eager to return to the postseason. The Lions are aching to play in the playoffs, as it’s now been six seasons since the organization last made it.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Reacts to Selection in Cowboys Mock Draft

It's anyone's guess where former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will end up once the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around in April. But even though Robinson will give the professional answer by saying he doesn't care which team drafts him, he clearly had a bit of added excitement once he saw that ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. had Robinson slated to go to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 26 overall in his latest mock draft.
AUSTIN, TX
Wichita Eagle

Frank Clark Calls Out Bengals Wide Receivers: ‘I Don’t Know What The Hell’ They Did

CINCINNATI — Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark had receipts ready during his postgame interviews following the Chiefs' 23-20 win in the AFC Championship Game. "They said they run the damn AFC, they lied," Clark declared. "They said we wasn't gonna whip they ass, they lied. Cincinnati Bengals who? Who Dat? Send they ass home. Sent they ass home. Where they at? In the locker room crying. One (Ja'Marr Chase), I don't know what the hell he did. 85 (Tee Higgins), I don't know what the hell he did but cry all day."
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Players the Saints Have Landed from Senior Bowl

It's Senior Bowl week, and there's plenty of reasons to be excited about. The Saints will have four coaches in Mobile, with two assistants on each team. The American Team will have Declan Doyle (tight ends) and Corey Robinson (safeties), while the National Team will have Ronald Curry (offensive coordinator) and D.J. Williams (tight ends).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Part Ways With Former Lions QB Kellen Moore

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Kellen Moore is no longer the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. "After continuing through our end of season review process and having additional discussion, Kellen and the Cowboys reached a mutual decision to part ways," head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. "I want to thank Kellen for his deep commitment, hard work and dedication that were a core part of his time with the Cowboys. The production of our offense and his mentorship of Dak were at the center of Kellen's impact, and we are grateful for his tenure and leadership. We wish Kellen and his wife, Julie, and their family the absolute best as they set out on the next chapter of their lives."
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Five Senior Bowl Prospects to Watch for Giants

Last week, we looked at which NFL Draft prospects the New York Giants could be interested in at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Today, we look at which prospects are participating in the Senior Bowl this week in which the Giants could be interested. Alabama LB Henry To'oTo'o. The SEC has...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wichita Eagle

Thirteen Highly Specific Predictions for Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl stage is set, featuring a matchup between the Eagles and the Chiefs. The great stoic Epictetus once said: “If you want to improve, be content being thought of as foolish and stupid.” Such is the default setting of any aspiring sports prognosticator, who aims to be both bold and accurate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Have Secret Weapon Who Built the Eagles Super Bowl Team

PITTSBURGH -- It's not totally known where Andy Weidl sits in the pecking order with the Pittsburgh Steelers front office. He's obviously high up, but how far below Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan does he fall?. If the Steelers were smart, which they are, they'll look at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Shrine Bowl Notebook: Day 2 | QB Chase Brice Impresses

Las Vegas, NV. – You never know who will show up on the sidelines at the East-West Shrine Bowl practice at UNLV. On the day that the Cincinnati Bengals play for their second consecutive AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, former the team's former linebacker Vontaze Burfict roamed the sidelines along with Hollywood A-lister Mark Wahlberg’s crew.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

2023 NFL Draft: Shrine Bowl Weigh-In Observations

All-star bowl season is upon us. NFL scouts have dispersed across the country to watch members of the 2023 NFL Draft class put the finishing touches on their respective pre-draft resumes. The Shrine Bowl is one of a series of postseason bowl games that provide NFL prospects with the opportunity to bump up their draft stocks. Here’s what we learned from the 2023 Shrine Bowl weigh-in:
TEXAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Report: Ravens Seek Permission to Interview Eric Bieniemy

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same position in Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While it might Bieniemy a lateral move, the Ravens would give Bieniemy full authority to run the offense unlike...
BALTIMORE, MD

