Ferndale Police are looking for information on a bank robber

Ferndale — On Tuesday, around 4:30 p.m., Ferndale Police responded to a bank robbery at Banner Bank in the Haggen Grocery.

Officers searched the building with help from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department, but couldn’t find the robber, according to Ferndale Police.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a regular build. He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood pulled up, a black face covering, blue latex gloves, faded baggie blue jeans and white shoes, according to the police report.

He allegedly demanded and stole money and then ran away on foot. He did not imply that he had a weapon.

There is no cause to believe there is a threat to public safety, Ferndale Police said.

The Ferndale Police Department is asking for information from anyone who was near the entrance, checkout, or around the parking lot of Haggen Grocery during this time and saw the robber. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Grant at 360-483-5739 or egrant@ferndalepd.org.

