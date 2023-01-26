ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Ferndale Police are looking for information on a bank robber

By Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News
 3 days ago

Ferndale — On Tuesday, around 4:30 p.m., Ferndale Police responded to a bank robbery at Banner Bank in the Haggen Grocery.

Officers searched the building with help from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department, but couldn’t find the robber, according to Ferndale Police.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a regular build. He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood pulled up, a black face covering, blue latex gloves, faded baggie blue jeans and white shoes, according to the police report.

He allegedly demanded and stole money and then ran away on foot. He did not imply that he had a weapon.

There is no cause to believe there is a threat to public safety, Ferndale Police said.

The Ferndale Police Department is asking for information from anyone who was near the entrance, checkout, or around the parking lot of Haggen Grocery during this time and saw the robber. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Grant at 360-483-5739 or egrant@ferndalepd.org.

Related
whatcom-news.com

Credit union robbery suspect arrested in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Bellingham Police Department (BPD) announced today that a suspect in a robbery at a credit union in the 1500 block of N State Street was in custody 12 hours later. According to the announcement today, Friday, January 27th, BPD day shift officers responded to a...
BELLINGHAM, WA
orangeandbluepress.com

ATM Heist Gone Wrong After Robbers Hit Roadblock

Deputies are searching for two men who were caught on a security camera attempting to break into an ATM at a gas station. Washington robbers drive away empty-handed after hitting a roadblock attempting to break into an ATM located at a gas station. Deputies are looking for the two men caught on camera. According to Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on January 17 in Bellingham, Washington at around 4:30 early morning. Deputies responded to an alarm at the gas station.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham Police ask public’s assistance to locate missing woman

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marye L Ketelhut, age 67, who has been reportedly missing since Wednesday, January 25th, and last seen downtown Thursday. She reportedly does not know her way around Bellingham and has no phone nor car....
BELLINGHAM, WA
theorcasonian.com

Sheriff’s Report | January 18 – 24, 2023

Lopez Deputies responded to a possible theft of a chainsaw. The possible suspect was gone on arrival. Information was collected for further investigation. A Lopez Deputy and a Public Works employee responded to a downed tree on Lopez Sound Road. The tree had trapped a non-local couple who were looking at property, considering moving. The tree was removed, and the couple have not been seen back on Lopez since then.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
yaktrinews.com

Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.

BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Union: Alcoa to demolish shuttered Ferndale smelter

FERNDALE, Wash. — The rollercoaster ride takes another turn for supporters of an embattled aluminum smelter in Whatcom County. Ferndale's Alcoa Intalco smelter closed in 2020, taking hundreds of jobs with it. Since then there have been reports of new investors - only to bring dashed hopes of reopening the plant.
FERNDALE, WA
anacortestoday.com

Skagit Herald announces major changes

Dramatic evidence of a changing culture and the impact of “news” via the Internet was introduced Sunday to readers of the Skagit Valley Herald newspaper. In a front page column Herald President and Publisher Michael Distelhorst announced a series of changes effective March 1, including:. * No more...
natureworldnews.com

Animal Sanctuary Sued, Faces Possible Euthanasia for 80% of Exotic Animals — Washington

After some animals escaped, a Washington animal sanctuary was sued. As their options are limited by their budget, 80% of their exotic animals may have to be put to death. For 21 years, the wolves at Predators of the Heart have been free to roam the fenced grounds of the sanctuary near Anacortes. The sanctuary is home to more than 50 different species of animals, including 15 wolves, but its days may be numbered.
ANACORTES, WA
theorcasonian.com

Weather advisory for cold, high winds tonight

San Juan County-Western Whatcom County-Western Skagit County-Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Bellingham, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington. …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY…. * WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. *...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

Nationally acclaimed restaurant on Orcas Island shuts down

One of the most sought-after reservations in Washington state — the nationally acclaimed Matia Kitchen & Bar in Eastsound, San Juan County — has closed. Drew Downing, one of the Matia owners, confirmed Monday that he and chef Avery Adams will open another restaurant this spring in downtown Orcas Island, but declined to comment on the fallout with Matia investors that led to the closure.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Windstorm is expected to precede a cold snap lasting into next week

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office expect temperatures to drop across several days and a windstorm will start it off. [A] Cool air mass moving into Western Washington behind the trough with Fraser [Valley] outflow winds over the Northwest Interior. Dry and cool Sunday and Monday with upper level ridge offshore. Warming trend by mid week as ridge weakens.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
allpointbulletin.com

Primary school likely to lose third grade

The Point Roberts Primary School will most likely lose its third grade class this fall, according to Blaine school district superintendent Christopher Granger. He announced the district’s plan to harmonize the Point Roberts school with the Blaine primary school during a Supper with the Superintendent event January 17 at the school.
BLAINE, WA
