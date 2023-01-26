Prevail Mutual Holdings re-elects board directors

Perry Arndt, Nathan Quinnell and William Weiland were voted in by membership to continue in their roles as board directors of Prevail Mutual Holdings, Inc. for the next three years, Prevail Bank announced this week.

The annual meeting of Prevail Mutual Holdings, Inc. took place Jan. 18. Prevail Mutual Holdings, Inc. was established in August 2022, when Prevail Bank reorganized from a Mutual Savings Bank to a Mutual Holding Co.

Arndt is a long-time respected resident and optometrist in Medford. Actively involved in many pivotal organizations, he was recently awarded the Medford Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Quinnell started his financial career in 2005 as a credit analyst for River Cities Bank, ultimately working his way to the position of CEO. Today, he is Prevail Bank’s president.

Weiland, active Lions Club member and philanthropist, is Prevail Bank’s retired CEO.

Other members of the Prevail Mutual Holdings, Inc. Board are Dean Carter, Jeannie Deml, Gregory Krug, Mark Scheunemann and Michael Schaefer.