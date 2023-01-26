ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, WI

Prevail Mutual Holdings re-elects board directors

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FY15_0kSSEUmx00

Perry Arndt, Nathan Quinnell and William Weiland were voted in by membership to continue in their roles as board directors of Prevail Mutual Holdings, Inc. for the next three years, Prevail Bank announced this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJO1L_0kSSEUmx00

The annual meeting of Prevail Mutual Holdings, Inc. took place Jan. 18. Prevail Mutual Holdings, Inc. was established in August 2022, when Prevail Bank reorganized from a Mutual Savings Bank to a Mutual Holding Co.

Arndt is a long-time respected resident and optometrist in Medford. Actively involved in many pivotal organizations, he was recently awarded the Medford Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gU0XD_0kSSEUmx00

Quinnell started his financial career in 2005 as a credit analyst for River Cities Bank, ultimately working his way to the position of CEO. Today, he is Prevail Bank’s president.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188I7Y_0kSSEUmx00

Weiland, active Lions Club member and philanthropist, is Prevail Bank’s retired CEO.

Other members of the Prevail Mutual Holdings, Inc. Board are Dean Carter, Jeannie Deml, Gregory Krug, Mark Scheunemann and Michael Schaefer.

Comments / 0

Related
939thegame.com

Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Reacts to Shared Revenue Proposal

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Shane Blaser says he expects his city may cash in an extra $140,000 from the state under the Governor’s proposal to expand shared revenue by about 4%. While that may not sound like much compared to a multi-million dollar city...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Jan. 30

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Become a Hospital Escort. Escorts/Information specialists provide a number of helpful services to Marshfield Medical Center- Weston’s patients and visitors, such as guide patients to check-in, escort patients/visitors to appropriate departments, offer wheelchair transportation, deliver flowers and cards. There are various four-hour weekday shifts from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. available. Call 715-393-2650 to sign up.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau investment broker charged in $1.9M securities fraud

A Wausau investment agent who defrauded clients of an estimated $1.9 million is facing decades in federal prison, after the U.S. Dept. of Justice filed criminal charges against him this week. Anthony “Tony” Liddle, who owned Prosper Wealth Management in Rhinelander and Wausau, has already been barred from the industry....
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

The history and meaning of Wausau-area murals

A stone-age human from three million years ago walking down a street in Wausau might not feel totally out of place. That’s because the many murals appearing in increasing numbers on the sides of our buildings could remind our Paleolithic pedestrian of home. The social or political context of...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 27, 2023

Kenneth “Ken” Edward Fisher, 80, of Wausau passed away following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on January 24, 2023 surrounded by his family. He went through life with his heart full and a desire to care for his wife and sons. He spent most of his time with his family creating memories they will hold onto for years to come.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

City of Marshfield preparing for inaugural ‘Snow Fest’

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From coffee to DJs, and even a snow sculpting contest, the City of Marshfield is looking to make the most of their first annual ‘Snow Fest’ this Saturday for all to enjoy. “I’ve been thinking of doing something like this for a couple of...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Your Words: Who speaks for the rights of nature?

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Friends of Library book sale coming up

WAUSAU – Browse through thousands of items during the next Friends of Marathon County Public Library Book Sale, happening Feb. 1-4 at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Sale hours are Feb. 1 from 5-7:30 p.m. (open only to Friends of MCPL members); Feb. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Feb. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your Words: Wausau school restructuring is not what the community wants

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy