Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash in Ulster County
New York State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash on I-87 in New Paltz involving a Toyota Avalon that struck a tractor-trailer from behind on Saturday. 63-year-old Darleen Halwick of Hurley, N.Y. was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alleged impaired driver flees after crash, arrested
An East Durham man, who was allegedly impaired by drugs, was arrested following a single-car crash on Saturday and fleeing the scene. Lance Molter, 38, faces several charges.
Sentencing: Otisville Man To Serve Jail Time For Several Local Crimes
A 25-year-old Otisville man was sentenced this week to several years in state prison for his involvement in a number of incidents in the Hudson Valley over the past 13 or so months. Charges include Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Robbery. Jason Mendoza Involved in Two Separate Incidents in...
Man wanted on warrants for attempted rape
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Newburgh Town Police are looking for a 24-year-old man on a charge of attempted rape. Juan Balbuena was arrested in February 2021 and previously arrested on a warrant for the same charge. He has again failed to show up for court, so another warrant has...
Woman Killed In Crash Between Car, Tractor-Trailer In Hudson Valley
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a woman dead in the Hudson Valley.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Ulster County on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a car vehicle and a tractor-trailer.New York State Police said that a preliminary investigation deter…
Do You Know This Man? He’s Wanted for Allegedly Stealing a Car in Dutchess County
New York State Police are looking for the community's help in locating a man who allegedly stole a car in the town of Wappinger. New York State Police are hoping that someone from the Hudson Valley might have information that could help them identify the man pictured below. Car Theft...
Kingston man arrested in connection with robbery and grand larceny
KINGSTON – A Kingston man, who had been indicted for several felony offenses, was arrested on Thursday by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and the US Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. It is alleged that Daniel Neal IV, 43, forcefully stolen $3,000 in cash and...
Crack Cocaine Dealer In Poughkeepsie Nabbed With Help Of K-9 Officer: Police
An alleged crack cocaine dealer in the Hudson Valley has been taken into custody after authorities searched his home, police said. On Friday, Jan. 27, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in Poughkeepsie on Virginia Avenue with the help of a K-9 Unit, the task force announced.
Two caught with drugs, driving a stolen vehicle in Oneonta
Two Otsego County residents were arrested earlier this month after they were found driving a stolen vehicle.
Third suspect in Brexialee Torres Ortiz murder investigation arrested Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The third suspect in the murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz was taken into custody in Lincolndale, just south of Poughkeepsie, with the assistance of the NY State Police out of SP Somers Thursday. The suspect was turned over to Syracuse Police Department Homicide Unit Detectives...
Kerhonkson man arrested for allegedly stealing six firearms
KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Kerhonkson man for allegedly stealing several firearms. Authorities said on January 24 at about 2 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Rochester for a report of several firearms missing. Six firearms had been stolen including rifles and shotguns.
Poughkeepsie Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive
If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times and I'll say it every time I have the opportunity: our local law enforcement and other fire responders deserve as much credit as possible for the jobs that they do. On Tuesday, Poughkeepsie police were able to apprehend a wanted fugitive in the city of Poughkeepsie.
Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified
After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
Conspiracy & Criminal Possession: Guilty Plea In Goshen ‘Operation Final Blow’ Arrest
There is an update in the case of a local 'widespread criminal organization' that was dismantled in 2022 for selling what was referenced as a staggering amount of drugs, yielding three dozen arrests. 'Operation Final Blow,' a four-month long investigation centering around major narcotics trafficking locally in Port Jervis, as...
Eviction Leads to Standoff with Police in Poughkeepsie, New York
Earlier today (January 25th, 2023) the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office issued a community alert for the area just of Dutchess Turnpike in Poughkeepsie. Pleasant View Road was the scene of police activity for a few hours which resulted in law enforcement requesting the public stay clear of the area. Later...
Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County
Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
Police name woman who died in Rosendale house fire
The woman who died in a fire at her Ulster County home on Sunday has been identified by police as Jone G. Miller, 80.
Cat recovered from a duffel bag left abandoned near trash cans in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, a cat is under their care after it was found abandoned near trash on Sherman Street. The cat was found in a duffel bag on Friday in the area of Sherman Street between Henry Johnson Blvd. and Park St in Albany.
Is it Required to Use Your Blinker When You Enter a Roundabout in New York?
There are a ton of things we can get a ticket for while driving, so I want to make sure I'm not telling my 16-year-old daughter the wrong thing when it comes to entering a roundabout in Poughkeepsie. If you are a parent of a 16-year-old like me, then you...
Headlines: Fake nursing degree scam, Wallkill shooting sentencing, illegal firearms arrest
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
