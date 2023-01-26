ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man wanted on warrants for attempted rape

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Newburgh Town Police are looking for a 24-year-old man on a charge of attempted rape. Juan Balbuena was arrested in February 2021 and previously arrested on a warrant for the same charge. He has again failed to show up for court, so another warrant has...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man arrested in connection with robbery and grand larceny

KINGSTON – A Kingston man, who had been indicted for several felony offenses, was arrested on Thursday by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and the US Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. It is alleged that Daniel Neal IV, 43, forcefully stolen $3,000 in cash and...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kerhonkson man arrested for allegedly stealing six firearms

KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Kerhonkson man for allegedly stealing several firearms. Authorities said on January 24 at about 2 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Rochester for a report of several firearms missing. Six firearms had been stolen including rifles and shotguns.
KERHONKSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive

If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times and I'll say it every time I have the opportunity: our local law enforcement and other fire responders deserve as much credit as possible for the jobs that they do. On Tuesday, Poughkeepsie police were able to apprehend a wanted fugitive in the city of Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified

After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
BEACON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County

Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
