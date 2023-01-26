Pennsylvania Republicans are looking at David McCormick as a top candidate to retire Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) in the state's 2024 Senate race. McCormick, who unsuccessfully ran for the GOP nomination for Senate in 2022, is seen by some as the correct candidate to take back one of the Keystone State's Senate seats after one was lost in last year's midterms.

